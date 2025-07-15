Woman goes missing from North Las Vegas, police seeking help

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 78-year-old woman is missing after last being seen in North Las Vegas on Monday.

Maxine Sykes was last seen in the 2900 block of Vigilante Court in North Las Vegas at around 9:02 a.m. on Monday.

Sykes is a black female, standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights around 148 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a red family reunion shirt with gold lettering that says "Skyes" and blue shorts.

She left driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car, a four-door sedan, with Nevada license plate 452-G67.

Skyes suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and may also be experiencing early signs of dementia.

She does not have her medications, cell phone or any tracking device in her possession.

Casinos, Walmart and Target are locations that she often frequents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

