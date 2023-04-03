Woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 31-year-old woman is dead after she jumped from a moving car in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

In a press release Monday morning, police noted the 31-year-old woman was one of three passengers in a 2022 Toyota Tacoma when she jumped from the vehicle on Friday at approximately 7:12 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Saylor Way, approaching a T-intersection with Glen Eagles Lane, when the woman "opened the vehicle door and for an unknown reason exited the vehicle while it was still in motion," according to police.

As she hit the ground, the woman "slid/tumbled into and underneath a parked vehicle," investigators noted.

Police say the driver of the truck "briefly stopped" and then kept driving northbound on Saylor Way. Two people who'd been in the truck "returned to the scene a short time later."

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman who jumped from the truck, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from LVMPD's Homicide Section and fatal traffic detail responded to investigate, Channel 13 reported previously.

Jay Romano, KTNV Homicide and fatal traffic detectives are investigating the death of a woman in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Friday night, a spokesperson for Metro police confirms.

As of this report, the woman had not been publicly identified. Police noted her death marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far this year.

Investigators noted the occupants of the Tacoma have all been identified, but it's not immediately clear whether they are expected to face any charges in connection with the death.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. They asked anyone with information to call the Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3538 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.