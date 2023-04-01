Detectives investigate woman's death in northwest Las Vegas valley; vehicle involved

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's death is under investigation in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed homicide detectives and fatal traffic detectives were on scene in the 1400 block of Saylor Way — near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

Police confirmed a woman is dead, and a vehicle is believed to be involved in her death.

The public information officer who spoke with Channel 13 could not immediately provide further information about the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be shared as they become available.