Woman completes 50-mile swim across Lake Mead from Colorado River to Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An ultra marathon swimmer is adding another accomplishment to her resume.

On Saturday, Sarah Thomas completed a 50-mile swim from the Colorado River to the Hoover Dam. It's a feat that Swim Across America officials said is a world record that no other swimmer has ever attempted.

According to officials, Thomas competed the swim in 26 hours, 45 minutes, and 45 seconds.

"After my first visit to the Hoover Dam in Feb. 2021, I knew I had to swim across Lake Mead. Water levels in the lake are in danger of dropping so low that a swim may not always be possible across this beautiful and important body of water," Thomas said. "The water was a balmy 78 on the surface and around 75 degrees in the swimming depth. I'm a cold water swimmer so this was a bit warmer than I'm used to but it ended up being lovely."

The Denver native is a breast cancer survivor and did the swim to raise funds for cancer research with Swim Across America. She said to accomplish this goal during Breast Cancer Awareness Month made it even more special.

"Cancer treatments tested me in a way I never thought possible," Thomas said. "Despite undergoing chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy, I never gave up on my dream of doing a swim that most people thought was impossible."

Other big swims that Thomas has accomplished includes becoming the first person to complete a four-way crossing of the English Channel in 54 hours and 10 minutes in 2019, becoming the first person to complete a two-way crossing of the North Channel in 21 hours and 46 minutes in 2022, and becoming the first person to complete a two-way swim at Lake Tahoe (lengthwise) in 2013. She completed the 42-mile swim in 22 hours and 30 minutes in 2013.