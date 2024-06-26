Woman arrested following Henderson barricade

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have arrested a woman after a barricade situation on Tuesday night.

According to police, around 8 p.m., they received a call about a domestic disturbance where a woman had a firearm. That is in the area of Dallas Terrace and Manti Pl, which is near Warm Springs Road and Annabelle Lane.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Samantha D'Ambrosia. Police say she initially refused to comply with officers and barricaded herself inside a home.

SWAT and CNT were activated and overnight, she was taken into custody without incident.

Henderson police say she was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a domestic battery charge.