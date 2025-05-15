Woman arrested after four-year-old was hit by a car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was arrested for child abuse and neglect after a four-year-old was struck at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and Jeanne Drive.

A car was traveling westbound on the right of the two travel lanes when the four-year-old darted into Lake Mead Boulevard and hit the child.

The child was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The relationship of the woman to the child is unclear.

The driver of the car showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with police.

This is a developing story.

