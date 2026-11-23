PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a Pahrump standoff that began early Monday morning.

Sheriff's officials described the ongoing standoff in a social media post which noted law enforcement officers are still negotiating with a man inside a Pahrump home, as of 9 a.m.

According to NCSO, deputies were called to a residence in the area of Basin Street and David Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on reports that a woman was being held at gunpoint inside her home. She told deputies there were also four children inside the house.

Deputies responded, and the woman came outside "to get away from the male to separate herself from the situation."

As deputies were leaving with the woman, officials say the man came outside and "fired shots at our deputies."

One deputy sustained minor injuries "from what appears to be shrapnel from the bullet being fired," officials wrote.

"We have since gotten the children out of the residence and are negotiating to get the male to leave the residence and be taken into custody," NCSO stated.

SWAT resources from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI are assisting Nye County deputies.

"This is still an active situation and we will update with any information possible," an NCSO spokesperson wrote.