Witnesses recall what led up to Las Vegas 13-year-old boy drowning in flood waters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Witnesses are painting a clearer picture of what led up to 13-year-old Ryan Taylor getting swept away and drowning in flood waters on Saturday.

This happened at the Sportsman’s Royal Manor temporary housing community on Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue. As of Tuesday, washed out parking lots remains at the site.

Witness William lives at the property and said he saw the situation unfold.

“I saw a kid on a raft. He came past and started waving,” said William. “And then the water ran him into the SUV. The water came up all the way to the bottom of the window of the SUV.”

William said about 15 to 20 people were trying to rescue Taylor by picking up the vehicle he was trapped under. He said once they were able to move the vehicle, several people tried performing CPR on the boy.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said witness Bradley Baggs. “That someone got stuck underneath a van and floodwaters were that strong.”

Taylor died on Sunday from his injuries.

His family wrote on GoFundMe:

“He was so helpful with his siblings and had such a big heart.”

Flash flooding hit areas all across the Las Vegas valley last Friday and Saturday. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said it is also investigating another case of a possible drowning victim near Rainbow and Westcliff found Saturday.

Channel 13 reached out to Taylor’s family but they are asking for privacy at this time.

Officials are reminding everyone that as monsoon season continues, to stay away from flood waters.