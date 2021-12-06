With the holiday season in full swing, porch pirates in Las Vegas begin stealing spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the holidays inch closer, the timeline to order gifts is getting tighter. If you buy your presents online, reports show you face the risk of getting them stolen by thieves!

“It’s a fact. It's Christmas time and there’s a lot of packages being delivered. If your packages get taken, try to get all the information that you can as possible. It’s great when you have a license plate and vehicle description. That way, we can go ahead and try to track those thieves down,” said Larry Hadfield with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert Cox got his package snatched minutes after the delivery driver dropped it off. His surveillance cameras caught the thieves in the act.

“It's the most frustrating thing ever. It’s like a kick in the gut. In broad daylight, you can tell they bolted right afterwards. They ran right to the car, jumped in and drove off as quickly as possible,” Cox said.

A study done by Safewise shows 210 million packages vanished from porches across the U.S. over the past 12 months.

“You think you have a sense of security with doorbells and driveway cameras and everything like that but it doesn’t really matter. I don’t wanna get anything delivered to my home anymore for the sake of not having to worry about packages getting stolen,” Cox said.

LVMPD suggests requesting a signature for your package, getting an exact time the package is arriving, and having it delivered to work or an alternate address.

If you see anyone actively committing mail theft, call 911 and postal inspectors immediately.