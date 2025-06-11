With near-record breaking temperatures on Tuesday, how many record-highs have we set so far in 2025?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Much of Southern Nevada was under an Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday night — and knocking on the door of another record-high temperature on Tuesday — I wondered how many record-high temperatures we've already tied or broken this year, especially coming off of a 2024 that marked the hottest year ever recorded in Las Vegas.

I took that question to locals in the Arts District Tuesday afternoon to see what they thought.

WATCH | How many temperature records Las Vegas local think we've broken this year

How many record-high temperatures have we set so far in 2025?

"It's burning right now, if I could describe it!" Anthony Chavez told me.

Chavez grew up here, but still says this year's heat so far has been something else.

"Hard to even breathe, and honestly it's kind of giving me anxiety," Chavez said.

John and Susan Griffin have lived in Las Vegas for about a year and a half, and told me last summer's intense heat was eye opening for them.

"I really questioned my sanity moving here and buying a place," Susan said with a laugh. "I still love where we live, but I've seriously contemplated not being here for June, July and August!"

I thought it was only right for this thought experiment to ask Vegas transplants and a born and raised Las Vegas local how many recorded high temperatures they think we've already set this year.

"I think it's five," Susan Griffin said. "I honestly don't think it's a huge number, but I'm going to say five."

"I'm sticking with 10," her husband John Griffin said.

"Okay I'm gonna give you an honest guess, but right off the bat, I'm going to say it's a lot," Anthony Chavez said. "I might be going over, I'm going to say 35?"

So, let's dive into the numbers to see who's right!

So far in 2025, we've tied or broken five record high temperatures at Harry Reid International Airport, where Las Vegas' official temperatures are recorded: two in February, two in April and one on the last day of May, when we hit 105 degrees.

In this extremely impromptu survey, the transplants have it!

But could the number of records we've set so far this year tell us anything about what we might have in store this summer, when compared to last summer?

By this time last year — June 10 — we had only tied or set four records: one in January, one in May and two in June, with a scorching 111 and 110 on June 6 and 7, respectively.

The fact that we've broken more records so far this year compared to last year might not be encouraging news, considering by the end of 2024 we had tied or broken a staggering 28 record high temperatures, en route to our hottest year on record.

At this point, it seems like all we can do is cross our fingers and wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for this summer.

"The way it's feeling dude, it feels like there's a new record being broken every day!" Anthony Chavez said. "Especially when we're just like in the beginning of June right now, I'm like oh god, I expect this for more like August or July!"

