Winter storm welcome after record-dry stretch in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a long, dry stretch in Las Vegas, the valley will experience its first noteworthy winter storm.

The valley hasn't seen measurable rain since July 13, 2024, at Harry Reid International.

So, what does this mean for the valley?

It means rain late Saturday with snow in the mountains. Sunday is expected to be a wet day with rain and snow throughout the day.

There's a chance of some snow in areas like West Summerlin, northwest valley and parts of the southwest valley like Mountain's Edge and Rhodes Ranch, but it's unlikely we'll see measurable snowfall. However, it's a different story up in the mountains.

Up in the mountains, more than a foot of snow could accumulate in Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston between Saturday and Tuesday morning.

After record-breaking heat, a long, dry stretch in Southern Nevada and above-normal temperatures early in the winter, this storm is a welcome sight.

The wet weather is expected to stay until Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Saturday through Tuesday for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range.