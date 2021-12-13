Winter storm to bring wind, rain and snow to Southern Nevada on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like we are in for some winter weather in Southern Nevada starting on Tuesday.

The forecast appears calm on Monday before a storm is in our forecast to bring wind, rain and snow to the region.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says showers are expected to develop in Las Vegas Tuesday morning and turn widespread by midday and into the afternoon hours. Rain totals near .25 inches are expected.

A big storm impacts Southern Nevada on Tuesday, with a quarter-inch of rain in Las Vegas falling between morning, afternoon, and evening. South gusts will hit 40-50 mph. Up to 12" of snow should fall in the mountains around Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. pic.twitter.com/JXCqLenZQ3 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) December 13, 2021

Wind gusts are also expected to hit 30 mph in the morning and 50 mph in the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s but only the mid-30s in the mountains.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a wind advisory for the area starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday along with a winter storm warning for the local mountains where early reports have snow possibly approaching a foot in the Spring Mountains.

Calmer conditions are expected back for Wednesday and Thursday but we'll still but only in the mid-30s in the morning and near 50 degrees in the afternoon.