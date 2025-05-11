Windy Mother's Day ahead!

Nice and toasty conditions Saturday will give way to a warm and windy Mother's Day tomorrow!

Be prepared for blowing dust and debris as we are expecting gusts up to 50 miles per hour here in Southern Nevada. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for our waterways including Lake Mead and the Lower Colorado River. We'll see choppy waves up to 3 feet high, so it might not be the best day to be on the water. In the Las Vegas valley, we'll see southwesterly wind speeds sustained up to 25mph and the wind really kicks off first thing in the morning around 8AM and lasts all day (it will continue through Monday before it tapers off). Outdoor celebrations for the holiday may need to be prepared for disruptive winds...and you might want to rethink your golf tee times.

Cooler conditions develop Tuesday as low pressure dives into the Desert Southwest. We'll be dropping from the upper 90s this weekend to the upper 70s and low 80s in just a few days.