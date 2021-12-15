Winds damage Glittering Lights displays at motor speedway, close other Vegas holiday attractions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few holiday attractions in the Las Vegas valley that closed Tuesday night because of the weather are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Strong winds did a number on the Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Some of the neon trees were snapped in half. The trees are mostly made of metal.

Despite the damage, Glittering Lights is expected to be back open at 5 p.m. Learn more at glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

Enchant over at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin was also closed. The attraction says ticket adjustments can be made at enchantchristmas.com.

The Neon Museum museum says it is working to get in touch with everyone who had tickets for yesterday after closing down due to the weather. Learn more on neonmuseum.org.

The Festival of Lanterns at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. after being closed yesterday. If you purchased a "Family Nights" ticket, the park says you can use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival. More details can be found on cowabungabayvegas.com.

