Window tint shop says film can help block out UV rays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Window tints on cars are a popular accessory that many drivers are getting installed this summer. Not only does it make your car look cool, but it also has a functional purpose to it.

"All of our films, regardless of how light or how dark they are or how low-quality or how high-quality, are all 99% UV protection," said Sal Napoli, owner of Affordable Window Tinting. "Therefore, that is going to protect you from damaging rays fading your interior, cracking your dash."

Napoli said the films can also help keep the inside of your car a few degrees cooler, especially during the extreme heat we have been experiencing.

“Well, depending on the shade and again, considering if you are going to do the ceramic, the ceramic films 45 to 50% higher heat rejection than a standard window film. With that being said, it will drop temperatures in the car 40 to 50%," Napoli said.

Napoli said that every time the summer times rolls around, he sees an uptick in customers waiting to get the film installed on their windows.

He said the installation is usually a two-man job and takes them up to two hours to install.

"As soon as it gets into the 90s, we definitely see an influx of vehicles come in and when it hits 100 degrees, we can't keep up with the people calling. We basically do one car after another eight to 10 hours all day, every day," Napoli said.

He said different films have different price points. However, some tints can cost up to $400.

Napoli said it's also important drivers keep Nevada law in mind when deciding to install window tint.

Our state does not allow a tint blackout for your car’s front windows.

"State law is 35% on the front door and anything in front of the front doors — They don't care what you put on the rear section," Napoli said.