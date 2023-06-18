Wind advisory issued for Southern Nevada: Gusts up to 55 mph expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wind gusts may impact travel, damage trees or power lines and blow over unsecured items over the coming days, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas advises.

A wind advisory issued early Sunday morning is in place for much of Southern Nevada and the surrounding region through Monday at 11 p.m.

Forecasters say southwesterly winds from 30 to 40 mph will blow through the region. Gusts up to 55 mph are expected, according to NWS, and in the Spring Mountains, gusts of up to 65 mph are projected.

⚠️A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area on Sunday and Monday.



🌬Southwesterly gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible.



🚗Use extra caution while driving, especially lightweight and high profile vehicles! #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/8GRbXmKdTo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 17, 2023

The wind advisory impacts south central and southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeastern California.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and down tree limbs, with power outages as a possible results, NWS forecasters advised.

Blowing dust is likely to impact visibility while driving, as well.

Strong and gusty south to southwest winds are forecast across the region later today through Monday. Here are some potential impacts from the gusty winds. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/w1H40s8UBB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 18, 2023

Meteorologists also advised area residents to avoid open waters for their own safety. Strong winds "will make lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft," they stated.

"Stay close to shore or around protected areas," the NWS cautions.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 99 degrees — likely eluding the triple digit temperatures the Las Vegas Valley has yet to see this season.

On Monday, temperatures will lower to the mid-90s and remain in the low- to mid-90s through the middle of next week, Channel 13 forecasters project.

A surge of heat near 100 degrees is expected to develop next weekend, with a stretch of 100- to 105-degree heat expected the last week of June.

Last year, the valley recorded triple digits by May 19.