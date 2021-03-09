Wind advisory issued for Southern Nevada; forecast calling for 50 mph gusts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Southern Nevada on Tuesday as high winds are expected in the area.

The NWS in Las Vegas has issued the advisory for 12 hours starting at 10 a.m. as it is predicting wind speeds that could reach as high as 50 mph in the valley.

13 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Bruce says the winds will be coming into the Las Vegas valley from the southwest and that could cause blowing dust into our area.

Temperatures are also expected to drop from what we have been experiencing over the last few days with a high temperature forecasted to be in the low 60s for Tuesday.

CURRENT WEATHER FORECAST

The winds are expected to be high throughout the region with gusts of up to 50 mph expected on Interstate 15 from Nevada to California or Utah as well as up to 40 mph for portions of Arizona such as Mohave County.

The NWS Las Vegas office says the Tuesday winds can make for hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead as well.

