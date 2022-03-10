Wind Advisory in effect for Las Vegas area through 6 p.m.; Through 4 a.m. for Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Las Vegas area through 6 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley.

Thursday morning in Las Vegas began with north gusts of 30-40 mph, with temperatures hovering in the 40s and 50s and some passing showers.

Rain chances drop by midday, while afternoon highs remain in the mid-50s and north gusts to 40 mph continue.

We should see more peeks of the sun through the clouds later today.

Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving is expected today.

Tips for staying safe

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service offers some tips to be weather-ready:



Slow down when driving

Keep both hands on the wheel

Be ready for crosswinds on east-west roadways

Bring in loose outdoor items

Know what to do in a dust storm

Don't forget your jacket

Future forecast

Tonight through Friday morning is cold, in the mid and upper 30s, as northeast breezes at 10-20 mph linger.

Highs Friday afternoon reach the low 60s under a sunny sky.

Saturday looks fairly calm (gusts 10 mph) with a high of 71°.

Sunday looks similar, with warmer weather in the mid-70s.

The upper 70s to near 80° weather is expected Monday and Tuesday, with 25 mph gusts on Tuesday afternoon.

