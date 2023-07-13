Will you win the Powerball jackpot?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $750 million. This is the 6th largest Powerball jackpot in history, and many stopped by Arizona from out of state and even as far as Alabama.

Store manager, Rachel Sockwell at The Last Stop Travel Center says the crowds have been steady all week.

She says she’s expecting the crowds to pick up closer to when people are getting off work around 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Sockwell says if Wednesday’s drawing doesn’t produce a winner, there will be another drawing on Saturday with the Mega Millions also up for grabs on Friday.

For now, Nevada residents still have to travel out of state to get their lottery tickets to states like Arizona.

MORE: Could Nevada authorize a state lottery?

During the recent legislative session, Nevada lawmakers took the first steps to amend the state constitution to allow a state run lottery.

The bill must once again pass both houses in the next session which is in 2025. Then it goes before the voters for approval.

That would mean Nevadans could have their say on a lottery in the next general election which would be in 2026.

But Nevada Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller penned legislation hoping to make ticket buying in Las Vegas legal, with hopes that the money will go towards funding mental health services for children, teens and young adults.