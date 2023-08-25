Wildfire restrictions to be lifted on public lands in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seasonal wildfire restrictions will officially be lifted on public lands in Southern Nevada this weekend.

All Stage I fire restrictions will be lifted on August 26 for all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Clark County, Moapa Valley Fire Protection District, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, Nye County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service.

This will also include both the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, which were both recently closed due to flooding damage.

These restrictions include the building and use of fire, campfires, charcoal BBQs, and stoves (with the exception of portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel). Also included are restrictions of smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, and welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Certain year-round restrictions will remain in place for lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Clark County, and Moapa Valley Fire District. These restrictions include:



Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing to burn; explosives or explosive material, including binary explosive targets.

Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. (Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition is always prohibited on public lands.)

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order.

More exceptions to the lifted restrictions include the required use of provided fire rings at the Desert Pass campground at Desert National Wildlife Refuge. Visitors are also always required to use grills or the provided fire rings at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge. Officials say the use of any fire ring not provided by the wildlife refuge, rock rings, and fires on open ground are all prohibited.

Additionally, fire is always prohibited at Moapa National Wildlife Refuge and Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.