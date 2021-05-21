Watch
Local News

Actions

Wicked winds whip Las Vegas forcing event postponements, power outage reported

Vegas Golden Knights watch party impacted
items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
This is a photo taken in downtown Las Vegas which shows dusty conditions caused by high winds that blew into the area as seen on May 20, 2021.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
High winds swept across Las Vegas and surrounding area on Thursday and caused power outages and forced several events to be canceled.
Posted at 8:49 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 00:14:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weather wreaked havoc on several events across Southern Nevada Thursday which forced the rescheduling of events, downed power lines, and led to dusty conditions as the sun went down.

The strong winds impacted a planned Vegas Golden Knights official watch party at Circa Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

“A little wind can’t stop us," said Matthew Quinn, a Vegas Golden Knights fan.

"It was pretty windy, but I mean, in [Circa Sportsbook] you can’t beat it, some of the best bartenders I’ve come across and we got plenty down in the books that’s why we’re out here," added Quinn.

The party continued as the resort, just in a number of different locations.

RELATED: Strong winds prompt changes to Vegas Golden Knights watch party, police event, others

"We're the greatest fans in the National Hockey League," said Michael Quinn.

13 Action News cameras also captured the wind blowing tourists and visitors around downtown Las Vegas.

"Apparently, this is extremely heavy winds for Las Vegas," said Sharon Wohl, who is visiting from Iowa.

"We stepped out of our hotel to get into the cab and we were pretty shocked at the wind speeds," added Wohl.

The winds were also strong enough to cause some scattered power outages near downtown Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also tweeted the power outages left some traffic signals dark and urged motorists to treat those locations, mostly long US 95, east of downtown Las Vegas as 4-way stops.

A farmers market in downtown Henderson was postponed until next Thursday due to the high winds.

The Southern Nevada law enforcement memorial had to be canceled Thursday evening due to high winds.

A rescheduled date for the memorial has not been announced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH