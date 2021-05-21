Wicked winds whip Las Vegas forcing event postponements, power outage reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weather wreaked havoc on several events across Southern Nevada Thursday which forced the rescheduling of events, downed power lines, and led to dusty conditions as the sun went down.

The strong winds impacted a planned Vegas Golden Knights official watch party at Circa Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

“A little wind can’t stop us," said Matthew Quinn, a Vegas Golden Knights fan.

"It was pretty windy, but I mean, in [Circa Sportsbook] you can’t beat it, some of the best bartenders I’ve come across and we got plenty down in the books that’s why we’re out here," added Quinn.

The party continued as the resort, just in a number of different locations.

RELATED: Strong winds prompt changes to Vegas Golden Knights watch party, police event, others

"We're the greatest fans in the National Hockey League," said Michael Quinn.

13 Action News cameras also captured the wind blowing tourists and visitors around downtown Las Vegas.

"Apparently, this is extremely heavy winds for Las Vegas," said Sharon Wohl, who is visiting from Iowa.

"We stepped out of our hotel to get into the cab and we were pretty shocked at the wind speeds," added Wohl.

The winds were also strong enough to cause some scattered power outages near downtown Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also tweeted the power outages left some traffic signals dark and urged motorists to treat those locations, mostly long US 95, east of downtown Las Vegas as 4-way stops.

5:54 PM, Power Outages Effecting Downtown and East Las Vegas Areas near US-95. Treat Dark Signals as All-Way-Stop. Plan for delays. — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 21, 2021

A farmers market in downtown Henderson was postponed until next Thursday due to the high winds.

Due to high winds, today's Farmers Market on Water Street Plaza has been cancelled. We hope to see you next Thursday between 4-8pm. pic.twitter.com/981QUqCHo4 — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 21, 2021

The Southern Nevada law enforcement memorial had to be canceled Thursday evening due to high winds.

Tonight’s Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial event has been canceled due to high winds. A future date has not been set. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 20, 2021

A rescheduled date for the memorial has not been announced.