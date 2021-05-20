Strong winds prompt Vegas Golden Knights watch party to move, cancel police event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong winds in Las Vegas on Thursday prompted a last-minute location change for a Vegas Golden Knights watch party at Circa hotel-casino, and the winds forced a separate law enforcement ceremony to be rescheduled.

The Golden Knights watch party was originally planned for Stadium Swim, Circa's pool. The downtown resort says the event is still on but instead of being poolside, the watch party has moved to its Level 3 Fight Warehouse.

🏒 UPDATE: Our official @GoldenKnights Watch Party has been moved to our Level 3 Fight Warehouse due to high winds.



Same FULL audio, same @ChanceNHL & Vegas Vivas, just a new location.



The game will also be shown in FULL AUDIO at our sportsbook.



Go Knights Go! See you here! pic.twitter.com/2wX4PeMa53 — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) May 20, 2021

Similarly, the City of Las Vegas says the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony previously scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park has been canceled due to the strong winds.

A future date for the ceremony has not been set at this time.

Tonight’s Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial event has been canceled due to high winds. A future date has not been set. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 20, 2021

Also impacted by the weather is a sign spinning performance on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art says there will be more information about the event on Wednesday.

Today's sign spinning performance at S Las Vegas Blvd & W Sahara Ave has been cancelled, due to strong, strong, strong winds, powerful enough to pick up the performer and carry them away across the intersection like a sailboat. There will be more sign spinning next Wednesday. — UNLV Museum (@UNLVMuseum) May 20, 2021

Check back for updates on events impacted by the wind in Las Vegas Thursday.

