Strong winds prompt Vegas Golden Knights watch party to move, cancel police event

13 Action News
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong winds in Las Vegas on Thursday prompted a last-minute location change for a Vegas Golden Knights watch party at Circa hotel-casino, and the winds forced a separate law enforcement ceremony to be rescheduled.

The Golden Knights watch party was originally planned for Stadium Swim, Circa's pool. The downtown resort says the event is still on but instead of being poolside, the watch party has moved to its Level 3 Fight Warehouse.

Similarly, the City of Las Vegas says the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony previously scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park has been canceled due to the strong winds.

A future date for the ceremony has not been set at this time.

Also impacted by the weather is a sign spinning performance on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art says there will be more information about the event on Wednesday.

Check back for updates on events impacted by the wind in Las Vegas Thursday.

