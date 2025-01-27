Why didn't Las Vegas see any widespread rain or a drop in temperatures?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Why was there no widespread rain in Las Vegas from Sunday into Monday?

Long story short, the upper-level low pressure driving the expected valley rain and mountain snow took a different path than originally anticipated.

It was also a bit weaker than the forecast models projected.

These two differences meant less moisture was pulled into Southern Nevada by this storm, and as a result, Las Vegas remained north of the steady showers that drenched parts of California.

The upper-level low pressure driving the weather pattern followed a track down the West Coast over California as opposed to diving farther south and west and forming offshore of Southern California.

Ironically, that part of the system is closer to Southern Nevada today, resulting in nothing more than a few daytime showers around Las Vegas as the cold air aloft and partial sunshine work together to create instability, generating some isolated areas of rain at midday on Monday.

As the system slowly pulls east over the next few days, it remains close enough that Las Vegas may see a similar set-up on Tuesday between late morning and the afternoon.

The snow showers predicted in the Spring Mountains also didn't come together as originally expected, due to the ultimate path of that upper-level low-pressure system. As the system lazily passes from the Four Corners region into the Central Plains later this week, the door will be opened for highs in Las Vegas to flirt with 60° on Thursday and Friday, with milder highs expected to follow.