Why California is not getting Colorado River water cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Lake Mead continues to drop we are learning water cuts are coming to states dependent on the Colorado River next year.

The announcement came from the federal government Tuesday.

Nevada will have its water allocation cut from the river by 8% and Arizona will have its cut by 21%.

Many questioned how California dodged the cuts, especially as the state uses a lot of water for agricultural farming near the border.

KTNV spoke with the General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority about it.

"Because in 1968 when Arizona went to Congress to get federal funding to build the central Arizona project, California took the legislation hostage and would only allow them to get that federal funding if they agreed to put a clause in that would have Arizona take all of California's cuts,” says John Ensminger from the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The cuts won’t impact Nevada too much as the state already uses less than the allocation that the state is being reduced to.