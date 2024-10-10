Why are CCSD teachers activating their panic buttons? Here's why they're being activated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New data obtained by Channel 13 details how often teachers across the Clark County School District set off their panic buttons.

According to the data, during the 2023-2024 school year, a total of 1,838 alerts were sent out.

​“Those buttons are being utilized for emergencies or situations where teachers need help, and that’s exactly why we have them," said ​Reuben D'Silva, Rancho High School Teacher.

A teacher can activate an alert for physical altercations, code of conduct, campus threats, behavior and medical issues.

Out of the nearly 2,000 alerts last school year, 599 were accidents, 366 were due to physical altercations, 380 were for behavior and 237 were for medical reasons.

​“When I see that teachers are using the panic button, it’s actually something that I appreciate it," said D'Silva. ​“We were given those buttons to, of course, give us a sense of security after having all kinds of incidents that were very high profile and also to minimize the actual effect of the incident and to quicken the response to those incidents.”

Ruben said that during the roughly 2 years that the panic button has been around, he has not used it.

However, he said some of his colleagues have.

​“A hall monitor of ours, a custodian, who was assaulted on campus by somebody off campus, and he was-- he and others around him were able to use the panic button to get help very quickly," said D'Silva.

D'Silva said that the panic buttons provide a sense of safety for many of the teachers he works with.

​“I just know that we feel a lot safe. We talk about it all the time. Teachers want to have training; they want to have conversations about the panic buttons," said D'Silva.

D'Silva said he would like to see additional security measures implemented across the district, such as improving door locks.

