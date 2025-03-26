Why AG Aaron Ford is urging Nevadans to delete their 23andMe genetic data

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Following the national headlines that DNA testing service 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy, attorneys general across the country are urging their residents to delete their account data — and it's no different here in Nevada.

Your private genetic data has not been compromised as a result of the bankruptcy declaration — it's more so that state officials are trying to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

The main concern?

Now that they've declared bankruptcy, 23andMe is seeking a new buyer for their company — a company that has millions in private genetic data that could be sold to whoever buys the company.

While 23andMe says they are set on finding a buyer who is committed to customer data privacy (and also under a court-supervised sale process), AG Aaron Ford still doesn't want Nevadans to take that risk.

Thus, an alert was put out Wednesday by the AG's office asking Nevadans to consider deleting their shared genetic information with 23andMe for said privacy reasons. Of course, this only applies to Nevadans who have 23andMe accounts.

“I urge Nevadans to access their accounts on 23andMe’s website and consider deleting their shared genetic data in order to ensure their privacy,” said AG Ford. “23andMe has indicated they will continue to honor such actions, and users should make use of this option as soon as possible.”

In an open letter to their customers on Sunday, 23andMe said:



Your data remains protected. The Chapter 11 filing does not change how we store, manage, or protect customer data. Our users’ privacy and data are important considerations in any transaction, and we remain committed to our users’ privacy and to being transparent with our customers about how their data is managed. Any buyer of 23andMe will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data.

Your access is unchanged. You continue to have full access to your account, genetic reports, and any stored data.

23andMe is still open for business. Orders and subscriptions will continue as normal, and any purchases or genetic testing kits sent in for processing will be handled without disruption.

If you're concerned about your data heading into different hands, you can request that 23andMe destroy your DNA sample, and you can also delete your account. AG Ford said choosing the option to destroy your data stops it from being used in research.

How to request your DNA sample's destruction:

Login in to your 23andMe account;

Go to "Settings" and then "Preferences;"

Withdraw any consent you have given for your sample to be stored or used for research; and

Under "Research and Product Consents," you can also revoke consent for future research participation.

How to delete your 23andMe account:

Login in to your 23andMe account;

Go to "Settings" and then "23andMe Data;"

Click "View;"

Select "Delete Data;"

Click "Permanently Delete Data;" and

Follow the prompts.

The AG's office said while the bankruptcy process is underway, they will be monitoring how the company collects consumer data to determine if legal intervention is needed.