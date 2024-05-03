Who killed these 19 wild burros in 2019? BLM ups reward to $36K in hunt for shooters

(KTNV) — A reward of $36,000 is now on the table for information the leads to the person responsible for killing 19 wild burros in 2019.

At last report, the Bureau of Land Management had offered $10,000 for information that could help investigators identify those responsible for killing the burros, all of which were found along Interstate 15 between Primm and Baker on Aug. 13, 2019.

Since then, multiple organizations have put up additional funds for the reward, including American Wild Horse Conservation, the Humane Society of the United States, the Platero Project - Seattle and the Animal Defense Council.

While the burro killers have not been identified, BLM investigators have linked the killings to two vehicles and uniquely painted bullet cartridges found at the scene, a press release stated.

The two vehicles in question are a gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup truck with flared fenders and a brush guard, as well as a white 2008 Toyota extended can pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, a sunroof and a brush guard.

Bureau of Land Management

Those trucks are sought based on video surveillance that showed both pickups traveling together, a BLM spokesperson stated. The trucks were last seen together in Primm on Aug. 13, 2019 at approximately 6:32 a.m. in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete's Hotel and Casino.

The weapon used to kill the burros is believed to be a .30-06 caliber rifle, "possibly vintage based on the rifling of the projectiles recovered," the BLM stated. Investigators believe it could have been manufactured by Browning, Remington, Springfield, U.S. Military Arms or Winchester. They also noted the rifle is chambered for .30-06 Springfield ammunition.

Bureau of Land Management

As to the "uniquely painted bullet cartridges found at the scene," investigators wrote that they believe reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of the cartridges was used in the killings.

Officials note that wild burros are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

"Whoever committed this monstrous crime has shown such disregard for life as to be a threat not only to these sweet animals, but our society at large," Humane Society of the United States president Kitty Block stated in the release.

"Together with the BLM and other organizations we demand justice for these innocent wild burros. Anyone with information about who committed this crime must call the hotline immediately so that our justice system may work to hold the perpetrators accountable."

Anyone with information for BLM investigators can contact the 24-hour WeTip crime reporting system at 909-987-5005. Callers are encouraged to leave contact information for investigators to follow up.

"Information leading to the successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for this crime will receive the reward," officials stated.