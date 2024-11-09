LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So, just who is the typical Nevada voter?

You could parse the election results for the answer, but that might prove to be misleading.

People vote for candidates for a variety of reasons, and sometimes vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in another.

But the ballot questions? That's different. There's no more clear insight into the collective thinking of voters than how they voted in the most direct form of democracy on the ballot.

What kind of a government should we have? What policies are best for the state? Which direction do we want to go? All those questions are answered directly when voters come to that section of their ballot.

Who's a good judge? Who's best to serve on the school board? Many voters have to guess at those answers.

But should we have a tax? Should we change the way we vote? That's a straightforward answer.

Taken together, here's what we can learn about the collective voice of Nevada voters based on their answers to this year's ballot questions.

First, most Nevada voters are pro-choice. They approved Question 6 by a margin of 64 percent to 36 percent, beginning the process of amending the state constitution to protect abortion rights in Nevada, regardless of what laws the federal government may pass.

The vote almost exactly mirrored 1990's Question 7, a referendum on a state law that allowed abortion in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and thereafter if a mother's life was threatened. That vote affirmed the state law by a vote of 63.5 percent to 36.5 percent, which tells us something else about Nevada voters: they're consistent, even in votes taken more than three decades apart.

Second, Nevada voters want more security around their elections. Whether it's fears of a stolen election, non-citizens voting (evidence for which is virtually nonexistent), or just the idea that you need an ID to enter a federal building, board an airplane or buy a six-pack, Nevadans strongly believe in verifying a voter's identity.

In fact, Question 7 — which starts the process of amending the state constitution to require voter ID at the polls or on your mail-in ballot — passed by 73 percent, the biggest majority of any question on the November ballot.

Like Question 6, the voter ID question must be approved again in 2026 in order to take effect. But if its popularity in this cycle is any indication, it should have no problem getting voter approval.

But that's just the beginning of the process. Because Nevadans must pay a fee to get an ID card or driver's license, requiring an ID to vote could be considered an unconstitutional poll tax. That issue was presented to the Nevada Supreme Court this year, but justices passed on making a ruling until voter ID becomes law.

Third, speaking of elections, Nevadans don't want to change the way we vote. Question 3 would have ditched Nevada's current system to create open primaries, where voters could vote for any candidate regardless of political party. After the primary, the measure would have had voters rank the top five choices in order of preference, If no candidate got 50 percent on the first tally, the candidate with the fewest votes would have been dropped, and had their second-choice votes reallocated to the remaining candidates until someone reached 50 percent.

Although this measure narrowly passed in 2022 (53 percent to 47 percent), voters ultimately decided against making the change. This followed a heavy television ad war, with both sides accusing the other of deception.

This shows another aspect of Nevada's voters; they can change their minds on an issue after considering new arguments.

Fourth, Nevadans are kind people. That's why they decided to amend the state constitution in Question 2 to remove outdated language referring to people with disabilities in favor of more modern terminology. ("Deaf and dumb," for example, was excised in favor of "people who are deaf or hard of hearing.")

And although slavery was never allowed in Nevada — which joined the Union as a free state during the Civil War — it was still authorized by the constitution as a punishment for a crime. But thanks to Question 4, that language will be officially deleted.

Fifth, Nevadans dislike taxes. Nevada is famous for not having a state income tax, and its voters showed once again if they get a chance to cut taxes, they'll do it. Under Question 5, which passed 68 percent to 32 percent, people who purchase child or adult diapers will no longer have to pay sales tax on those purchases, starting in January.

The anti-tax sentiment continued in local races, too. Henderson voters rejected property tax increases aimed at paying for libraries and public safety. (In contrast, Boulder City voters did pass $9 million for a swimming pool project.)

Sixth, Nevadans don't like having to repeat themselves. In 2020, the Nevada Legislature asked voters to remove the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents from the state constitution. Lawmakers argued the regents were acting as an independent branch of government and bucking legislative authority.

But voters said no, turning away the measure very narrowly, 50.15 percent to 49.85 percent.

Undeterred, state lawmakers turned around and put the question right back on the ballot this year, the political equivalent of a pop-up warning on your computer, "Are you sure?"

Yes, said the voters, we are sure. In fact, we were even more sure this year, rejecting the question 54.7 percent to 45.3 percent.

