Who does Trump like for Nevada's Senate seat?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump isn't known for being shy, nor is he reluctant to share his preferences when it comes to primary endorsements.

Trump has endorsed scores of people for offices around the country, everything from U.S. Senate to House of Representatives to state legislatures.

Here in Nevada, Trump has backed former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in the three-person race for the GOP nomination for Congressional District 4. The winner of that contest will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, who's currently the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

But when it comes to U.S. Senate ... crickets.

It's not like there's a shortage of candidates from which to choose. There are 12 Republicans vying for the right to challenge freshman Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen in November.

That list includes former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, former Trump ambassador to Iceland Dr. Jeff Gunter, election-denying former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant, fellow former Assemblyman Dr. Garn Mabey and perennial candidate (and 2016 Republican convention delegate) Eddie Hamilton.

Both of the front runners — Brown and Gunter — have visited Trump at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. Both have backed Trump on the campaign trail. And both would get a boost from high-profile backing from the ex-president, who is also the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party.

So far, however, Trump has been silent on his favorite, even as he's endorsed at least six other candidates for Senate in other states. In a video posted to his Truth Social website, however, Trump simply urges voters in Nevada to get out and vote, but doesn't tell them for whom.

Asked about the race in an interview that aired on Reno's KTVN 2News Nevada, Trump told reporter Josh Meny that Brown seems to be leading the pack and an announcement would be coming soon.

"I like all the candidates, frankly, including Marchant," Trump said in the interview. "I like him. I'm going to be making endorsements over the next couple of days. But it looks to me like Sam has a pretty god lead. You know, I'm speaking here from just a small amount of knowledge, I do study that race. It's an important race and you have good candidates, but I'll be endorsing somebody over the next two to three days."

That interview, however, was published on May 21, more than two weeks ago, and Trump has not said a word.

For his part, Brown said he'd welcome an endorsement.

"I supported President Trump in 2016 and knocked doors for him in 2020. I've always believed in his vision for America and I continue to stand by him today. I look forward to working with President Trump to win Nevada this November and would be honored to receive his endorsement," Brown said.

That statement serves in part to counter attacks from Gunter, who in an ad accused Brown of being a "Never Trump" Republican as opposed to Gunter's "110 percent" support for the ex-president.

A Gunter campaign spokeswoman said Gunter held a campaign fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago where Trump gave remarks. When asked if Gunter has requested an endorsement from Trump, she said the candidate doesn't discuss his private conversations.

Brown missed out on Trump's endorsement two years ago, when he was running in the Republican primary to challenge Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Trump instead backed former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in that race and stuck with his endorsement even after Republican donor Don Ahern publicly urged Trump to back Brown instead of Laxalt.

Laxalt later endorsed and served as chairman of a PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, quitting that job before DeSantis ultimately suspended his campaign as Trump racked up victories in early voting states.

But all seems to be forgiven between Trump and Ahern: The ex-president is scheduled to hold a fundraiser at Ahern's Sahara Avenue hotel during his visit to Nevada this weekend.

Part of that visit will include a planned rally at noon Sunday in Sunset Park, just two days before primary Election Day, when many Republicans prefer to vote in person at the polls. Could Trump — who spent years as a reality television show host, be building anticipation for a big announcement in the park?

Their respective campaigns say both Brown and Gunter will attend Trump's rally, which could either be a sign that he will continue to remain neutral or that one of them might have an awkward afternoon.

