Which Las Vegas Valley retail, fast food stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?

(KTNV) — It's always wise to check whether a business is open before running out the door for a last-minute gift or treat on Christmas Day.

While many stores stay open for the holiday, many do not. Here's what we were able to find for major retailers and fast food locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Which major retail chains are open on Christmas Day?

Walmart: Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26. Target: Most stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 — but hours and locations may vary.

Most stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 — but hours and locations may vary. Smith's: Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but hours can vary depending on the type of store and its location.

Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but hours can vary depending on the type of store and its location. Albertson's: Many stores will be closed, but some locations will remain open with adjusted hours.

Many stores will be closed, but some locations will remain open with adjusted hours. Sprouts Farmer's Market: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Trader Joe's: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Whole Foods: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Costco: All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day. Sam's Club: All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day. CVS Pharmacy: Locations are expected to operate with normal hours on Christmas, though some non-24-hour locations may close or have reduced hours. CVS encouraged customers to call ahead or double-check store hours online.

Locations are expected to operate with normal hours on Christmas, though some non-24-hour locations may close or have reduced hours. CVS encouraged customers to call ahead or double-check store hours online. Walgreens: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, and all 24-hour locations will remain open.

Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, and all 24-hour locations will remain open. Home Depot: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day. Lowe's: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day. PetSmart: All stores in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day, according to the company's website.

All stores in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day, according to the company's website. Petco: Locations in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day.

Which fast food chains are open on Christmas Day?