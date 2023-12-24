Which Las Vegas Valley retail, fast food stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?

(KTNV) — It's always wise to check whether a business is open before running out the door for a last-minute gift or treat on Christmas Day.
While many stores stay open for the holiday, many do not. Here's what we were able to find for major retailers and fast food locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
Which major retail chains are open on Christmas Day?
- Walmart: Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- Target: Most stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 — but hours and locations may vary.
- Smith's: Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but hours can vary depending on the type of store and its location.
- Albertson's: Many stores will be closed, but some locations will remain open with adjusted hours.
- Sprouts Farmer's Market: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.
- Trader Joe's: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.
- Whole Foods: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.
- Costco: All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam's Club: All warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.
- CVS Pharmacy: Locations are expected to operate with normal hours on Christmas, though some non-24-hour locations may close or have reduced hours. CVS encouraged customers to call ahead or double-check store hours online.
- Walgreens: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, and all 24-hour locations will remain open.
- Home Depot: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.
- Lowe's: All stores are closed on Christmas Day.
- PetSmart: All stores in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day, according to the company's website.
- Petco: Locations in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day.
Which fast food chains are open on Christmas Day?
- Starbucks: Many locations will be open on Christmas, but hours can vary. Customers are advised to check their store's hours before heading out for a Christmas beverage.
- Dutch Bros.: Locations in the Las Vegas Valley are closed on Christmas Day.
- Dunkin': Many locations will be open, but hours may vary. It's best to check in advance.
- McDonald's: Most locations in the U.S. are open on holidays, but hours may vary by location.
- In-n-Out: All locations are closed on Christmas Day.
- Chik-fil-A: All restaurants are closed on Christmas Day.
- Arby's: Many locations will be open, but hours can vary depending on franchise location.
- Popeyes: Most locations are expected to be open on Christmas, but hours can vary.
- KFC: Most locations will be closed on Christmas Day.
- Burger King: Most locations will be open on Christmas, but it can vary by location.
- Wendy's: Expect most stores to be open on Christmas, though some may close depending on the franchise owner.
- Sonic Drive-In: Most locations are expected to open on Christmas, though some may not.
- Taco Bell: All restaurants are closed on Christmas Day.
- Chipotle: All locations are closed on Christmas Day.
- Del Taco: Most locations are expected to open on Christmas, but some may not depending on the franchise owner.
- Wingstop: All locations in the Las Vegas Valley are closed except for stores located inside casino food courts at Palace Station, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station, according to the company's website.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Some locations will be open, while others may not. It depends on the franchise location.
- Subway: Stores are scheduled to open on Christmas Day, but franchise locations may differ.
- Jimmy John's: Many locations will be open but could close depending on the franchise owner's decision.