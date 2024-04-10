Where to file your taxes for free in Southern Nevada ahead of Tax Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tax Day is less than a week away and United Way of Southern Nevada is hosting several events, including a Tax-A-Thon Event, to help those who still haven't filed.

The organization is offering free tax filing services to individuals earning less than $64,000 a year.

You can see the full list of clinics and events, as of Wednesday, April 10, below.

Silverado Taxes Coalition VITA Site Locations



Veterans and Community Resource Center, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday



Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Chicanos por la Causa, 555 N. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday and the second and third Saturday of the month



Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday and the second and third Saturday of the month Cambridge Community Center, 3900 Cambridge Street in Las Vegas

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays

Nevada Free Taxes Coalition's Tax-A-Thon Event on April 15



Nevada Free Taxes Coaliation Headquarters, 4825 S. Rainbow Boulevard

Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. Street

According to event organizers, those three locations will held all day.

You can learn more about tax assistance resources here.

WATCH NOW: Tax crunch time is here: What to do before Tax Day