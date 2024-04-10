Where to file your taxes for free in Southern Nevada ahead of Tax Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tax Day is less than a week away and United Way of Southern Nevada is hosting several events, including a Tax-A-Thon Event, to help those who still haven't filed.
The organization is offering free tax filing services to individuals earning less than $64,000 a year.
You can see the full list of clinics and events, as of Wednesday, April 10, below.
Silverado Taxes Coalition VITA Site Locations
- Veterans and Community Resource Center, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- Chicanos por la Causa, 555 N. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday and the second and third Saturday of the month
- Cambridge Community Center, 3900 Cambridge Street in Las Vegas
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays
Nevada Free Taxes Coalition's Tax-A-Thon Event on April 15
- Nevada Free Taxes Coaliation Headquarters, 4825 S. Rainbow Boulevard
- Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road
- Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. Street
According to event organizers, those three locations will held all day.
You can learn more about tax assistance resources here.
