Local News

Where to file your taxes for free in Southern Nevada ahead of Tax Day

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 17:30:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tax Day is less than a week away and United Way of Southern Nevada is hosting several events, including a Tax-A-Thon Event, to help those who still haven't filed.

The organization is offering free tax filing services to individuals earning less than $64,000 a year.

You can see the full list of clinics and events, as of Wednesday, April 10, below.

Silverado Taxes Coalition VITA Site Locations

  • Veterans and Community Resource Center, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas
    Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
  • Chicanos por la Causa, 555 N. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas
    Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday and the second and third Saturday of the month
  • Cambridge Community Center, 3900 Cambridge Street in Las Vegas
    Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays

Nevada Free Taxes Coalition's Tax-A-Thon Event on April 15

  • Nevada Free Taxes Coaliation Headquarters, 4825 S. Rainbow Boulevard
  • Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road
  • Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. Street

According to event organizers, those three locations will held all day.
You can learn more about tax assistance resources here.

