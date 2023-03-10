Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you feel the luck of the Irish? St. Patrick's Day is around the corner and we're taking a look at some of the best places to celebrate.

Downtown Henderson - Water Street District

The 55th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival and parade will be at the Water Street district March 10 through March 12. The carnival and festival is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Festivities, including the parade, kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs through 10 p.m. On Sunday, the car show starts at 8 a.m. with the festival and carnival starting at noon.

The countdown is ON! 🍀 We are days away from the 55th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival! ✨ Celebrate with us and @snsdoe on March 10-12 for Celtic-inspired festivities - only on Water Street!



The District at Green Valley Ranch

Officials say they're hosting a pub crawl on March 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be specials starting at $6.50 from Ritchie McNeely's, PKWY Tavern, and Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ. Pinot's Palette will also offer a buy one, get one free deal on select St. Patrick's Day themed paintings on March 17. You can make reservations here and use the promo code "PATTY" at checkout.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino and Spa - Drop Bar, Lucky Penny

The Drop Bar will have a live DJ on March 17 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be special drinks like the Pot of Gold which features Jameson orange, pineapple, lime and tropical Red Bull for $12. The Lucky Penny will also be offering food specials like the mint chocolate chip brookie for $7.99.

Tuscany Suites & Casino - PUB 365 and Marilyn's Cafe

On March 17, Marilyn's Cafe will serve corned beef and cabbage from noon to 8 p.m. for $16.99. PUB 365 will be serving traditional shepherd's pie from noon to 2 a.m. for $15.99. You can also order a reuben sandwich with pub chips for $15.99 from March 1 through March 17.

New York New York Casino

Celtic Feis is returning to the Strip at New York New York. On March 17, the all-day event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Access to the festival starts at $10. There will be a parade led by the Las Vegas Emerald Society Pipe Band which kicks off at Bliss Dance in The Park and ends at the Brooklyn Bridge. There will also be Celtic bands, DJs, and traditional food from the Nine Fine Irishmen restaurant.

Grand Canal Shoppes - Flight Club Social Darts

Flight Club will have several specials on March 17 including a "Pot of Gold" cocktail sprinkled with gold dust for $17 and green draft beer for $5.

Flight Club Social Darts

Sunset Station - Gaudi Bar, Brass Fork

The Brass Fork will have several dining special on St. Patrick's Day including corned beef and cabbage for $15.99 and spinach and artichoke croquettes for $9.99. The Gaudi Bar will have several specialty cocktails including the Irish Mule for $12 and the Lucky Charm featuring Absolut citron and green glitter for $9.

Gaudi Bar, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa - Lucky Penny, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

The Lucky Penny will also be serving specialty drinks while the Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar will be serving Guinness Braised Short Rib for $38. You can make reservations here.

Palace Station Hotel and Casino - High Limit Room, Tailgate Social, and Brass Fork

Specialty cocktails will be served at the High Limit Room and food specials at the Brass Fork. Tailgate Social will have a live Irish band after 8 p.m. along with a Jameson shot special for $8.

Tailgate Social, Palace Station Hotel and Casino

Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino - 4949 Lounge, Brass Fork

There will be specialty cocktails like the Pot of Gold, Irish Mule, and Lucky charm being served on March 17 at the 4949 Lounge. The Brass Fork will also have food specials including spinach and artichoke croquettes and mint chocolate chip brookies.

Boulder State Hotel and Casino - Kixx Bar, Brass Fork

The Brass Fork will have the same food specials as the location at Santa Fe Station Hotel while the Kixx Bar will have the same specialty cocktails being served at the 4949 Lounge.