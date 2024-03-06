Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2024 across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and the holiday means more green could be heading to business bank accounts across the valley.

According to the Retail Association of Nevada, Nevadans spent an estimated $66 million celebrating last year. Based on past trends, they add this year could lead to even more money coming into Southern Nevada.

As for those looking for places to celebrate or find the best deals, we're taking a closer look.

Henderson - Water Street

The City of Henderson is once again going all out and getting ready for St. Patrick's Day with a whole weekend of events, including the 56th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade. The festival will have 15 carnival rides and various entertainers. The parade on March 16 is expected to include 100 entries and this year's Grand Marshall is Tape Face. You can see the full schedule below or click here to learn more.



Friday, March 15

Carnival & Festival | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entertainment | 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Celtic Headliner: The Young Dubliners | 7:30 p.m.

Carnival & Festival | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Entertainment | 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Celtic Headliner: The Young Dubliners | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Carnival & Festival | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parade | 10 a.m. – noon

Entertainment | noon to 9:30 p.m.

Celtic Headliner: Reverie Road | 6 p.m.

Celtic Headliner: Chloe Agnew | 8:15 p.m.

Carnival & Festival | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Parade | 10 a.m. – noon Entertainment | noon to 9:30 p.m. Celtic Headliner: Reverie Road | 6 p.m. Celtic Headliner: Chloe Agnew | 8:15 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Car Show | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Car Show Awards | 3 p.m.

Festival | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entertainment | noon – 5:30 p.m.

Carnival | noon – 8 p.m.

Celtic Headliner: Chloe Agnew | 2 p.m.

City of Henderson

Henderson - Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool

City officials are hosting an event on March 15 where leprechauns lost their gold at the pool and kids can search for lost treasure. There will also be other St. Patrick's Day-themed activities throughout the night. Registration is $5 and you can learn more here.

Las Vegas - New York-New York

To celebrate the holiday, Celtic Feis is once again returning to New York-New York on the Strip. There will be a foot parade led by a traditional Irish pipe band, starting at the main valet entrance and continuing through the property to the Brooklyn Bridge. The parade is free and open to the public.

There will also be exclusive merchandise for sale, photo ops, and live entertainment on the Bridge through midnight.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. You must be at least 21 years old to attend events at the Bridge and you can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.

New York-New York, MGM Resorts International

Las Vegas - Fremont Street Experience

The ShamRock Bash is returning to the Fremont Street Experience from March 14 through March 17. Over the course of four days, 22 bands will perform on three stages, including The Arcana Kings, and The Black Donnelly's, Craic In The Stone. The Firefighters parade and Celtic dancers are also scheduled to return this year.

You can learn more here.

Fremont Street Experience

Las Vegas - AREA15

On Saturday, March 16, AREA15 is hosting a St. Patty's Day Pub Crawl. The crawl includes stops at the LIFTOFF Bar & Ride, Oddwood Bar, Kaia, Asylum Bar & Arcade, and The Sanctuary. While they're at The Sanctuary, guests will be able to check out photo ops, a temporary tattoo vendor, and a silent disco. Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased here.

Las Vegas Valley - Pinkbox Doughnuts

Another holiday means another round of tasty creations from Pinkbox Doughnuts. The St. Patrick's Day-inspired treats will be at locations across the valley now through March 17.

That includes things like a Lucky Charms Bar, a Pot O' Gold, which is a raised ring donuts topped with gold sugar and a sour rope candy rainbow, a Clover, or a Lucky Vegan Apple doughnut.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas - The STRAT

The iconic tower at The STRAT is set to turn green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Guests can also try special drinks at PT's Wings & Sports, the REMIX Lounge, View Lounge, and 108 Drinks. That includes green Bud Light draft beers for $5, complimentary green Jell-O shots, and shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey with a pickle juice back for $8.

Guests can also try special food options at PT's Wings & Sports and View Lounge, which will serve corned beef and cabbage sliders for $19 and braised short ribs with green mashed potatoes and broccolini for $29. The STRAT Café will serve a Reuben sandwich with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing with fries for $19.

Las Vegas - MGM Grand, CRUSH

The CRUSH grill will serve traditional braised lamb osso buco with heirloom baby carrots, garlic potatoes and celery for $38 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. It will be available from 4:30 p.m. to close on March 17.

Las Vegas - Miracle Mile Shops, Cabo Wabo Cantina

Cabo Wabo is going green for St. Patrick's Day. On March 17, they will serve green beer and a Margarita Verde, which is made with Sammy Hagar's own Santo Blanco tequila, lime, fresh cucumber and cilantro. Guests can also try green enchiladas that are smothered in a house-made green salsa verde and green tortilla chips, which will be served with their house-made salsa, queso dip, or guacamole.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Las Vegas - Resorts World, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge

At Resorts World, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge will host St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. The venue's lamps cycle between multiple shades of green. There will also be serving $12 Jameson cocktails and $8 Guinness throughout the weekend.

Las Vegas - Virgin Hotels, ONE Steakhouse

For the holiday, guests can order a traditional corned beef and cabbage dish with baby carrots and finerling potatoes for $38. The steakhouse is also bringing back its "Get Lucky" specialty cocktail, which is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh lemon juice and garnished with candied ginger, for $18.

Michael Mundy

Las Vegas - Sean Patrick's

Two Sean Patrick's locations will be hosting outdoor parties to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Guests can stop by the locations at Southern Highlands and St. Rose Parkways or at Ann Road and Simmons Street on Sunday, March 17. There will be an Irish band, free t-shirts, beer trucks, and food and beverage specials. That includes dishes like Jameson wings, corned beef Reubens, corned beef and cabbage, and Guinness.

Las Vegas - Arizona Charlie's

The Arizona Charlie's locations on Decatur Boulevard and Boulder Highway will have special food and drink offers for St. Patrick's Day. On March 17, guests can stop by the Sourdough Café at both locations for a special Irish feast including soup or salad, corned beef and braised cabbage, and sliced carrots and roasted red potatoes. The Sourdough Café and all casino bars at both locations will also offer $6 Guinness pints, $4 shots of Jameson and $4 Irish coffees with a True Rewards card.

Las Vegas - Piero's

For St. Patrick's Day, Piero's will have a selection of green beers that guests can choose from with domestic options starting at $8 and imported options at $9. Guests can also try whiskey-based cocktails like their Irish Coffee, with Teeling small batch Irish whiskey, hot coffee, whipped cream, and green crème de menthe for $20.

Chris Wessling

Las Vegas - Mob Museum, Underground Speakeasy

The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery at The Mob Museum will serve a special cocktail called The County Cork from March 14 through March 17. It costs $14 and is made with Capano Antica, Dry Curacao, absinthe, Midleton, County Cork, and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Chris Wessling

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Spa & Casino, Borracha and Bottiglia

At the Green Valley Ranch Spa & Casino, they are offering special drinks at Borracha and Bottiglia. On March 17, guests can stop by Borracha and request green draft beer. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, guests can also try an Irish margarita with Jameson orange, lime juice, orange juice pineapple, and a Tajin rim, a Shamrock Sipper, which is made with Jameson Black Barrel, strawberry liqueur champagne and lemon, or the Dublin Mule, which has Jameson orange, pomegranate juice, ginger beer, lime juice, and is garnished with an orange wedge.

At Bottiglia, they will serve The Irish Charm, which is made with Baileys Irish Cream, vanilla vodka, espresso, complete with a Lucky Charms rim and the Dublin Down, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Fever Tree ginger beer and lime juice.

Las Vegas - Palace Station, Tailgate Social

Over at Palace Station, guests can stop by Tailgate Social to try green draft beer, a Dublin mule, an Irish coffee made with Jameson, espresso, simple syrup and a cinnamon stick, or an Irish slammer, featuring a pint of Guinness with a shot of Jameson.

Las Vegas - Vic's Las Vegas

Guests stopping by Vic's in Symphony Park on March 17 can try dishes like traditional corned beef and cabbage for $28 or a classic shepherd's pie for $25. They will also have drink specials, including $5 Guinness, $7 green draft beer pint - Trumer Pilsner, $7 Jameson cocktails, $7 Irish car bombs, or a $9 boozy shamrock shake.

Vic's Las Vegas

Player’s Card members earn double points all day. Players who hit a straight flush or a royal flush in the Club suit will win an additional $500 Free Play and any gamer who plays a minimum of 100 points will be entered in a drawing to win $250.

Las Vegas - El Dorado Cantina, The Cantina by El Dorado

The El Dorado Cantina, inside Tivoli Village, and The Cantina by El Dorado on Sunset Road near the 215 Beltway, will have several food and drink specials for St. Patrick's Day. That includes Aguachiles for $18, green beer - Modelo, Corona or Pacifico for $5, and Jameson shots for $8.

Las Vegas - UnCommons, AMARI Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop

On March 17, Amari will serve an Amaro-Irish coffee, which is made with Jameson, Nocino Italian walnut liqueur, Demerara, espresso, oat milk, and topped with vanilla whipped cream and green glitter for $15.

Pahrump - Pahrump Nugget, Lakeside Casino

On Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to close, the Golden Harvest Cafe at the Pahrump Nugget and the Lakeside Café at the Lakeside Casino and RV Park will serve corned beef with potatoes for $12.

The casinos are also hosting a special "Triple Your Odds" event during all bingo sessions that day where any player who receives a Bingo on their first odd numbers raced at the start of the day will receive triple pay.