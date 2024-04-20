Where to celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother's Day 2024 is right around the corner and it's time to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life.

The origins of Mother's Day in the United States date back to the mid-1800s. However, it wasn't until 1914 that it became a national holiday. That's when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, May 12.

Channel 13 is taking a look at places to celebrate as well as special deals in honor of the holiday.

Southwest Las Vegas - General Admission

General Admission is offering a free drink to all moms on Sunday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mothers will be able to choose either a free draft beer, glass of wine or specialty cocktail.

Southwest Las Vegas - Anima by EDO

Anima by EDO is offering 50% off bottles of sparkling wine for Mother's Day.

Downtown Summerlin - Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho's is offering all moms a complementary "mom-mosa" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the purchase of any brunch entrée on Sunday, May 12. Some of those dishes include huevos con chorizo and the ultimate breakfast burrito, which has scrambled eggs, diced ham, roasted potatoes, onions, chiles, and tomatoes, topeed with a special Spanish sauce with sliced avocado and sour cream.

Henderson - Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M is offering chocolate and mimosa tastings from May 3 through June 30. The tastings feature four premium pairings, including white chocolate truffle, dark chocolate prickly pear, milk chocolate sea salt caramel, and dark chocolate lemon satin crème. Each tasting will include an overview of the chocolate's origins, processing, and production. Visitors will be a certificate naming them honorary chocolatiers and they will receive 15% off regular-priced items for same-day gift shop purchases. Daily tastings will be available at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and at noon and 3 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. It costs $40 per person.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Spa and Casino - Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

They will offer a special Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dishes like banana-stuffed French toast, which is $20. Moms attending brunch will also receive a free rose and chocolate-covered strawberry.

Las Vegas Strip - Mandalay Bay - Orla

The restaurant will offer several Mother's Day specials including Spring Fattoush Salad and Broiled lobster. They are also offering guests fresh carnations and a photo backdrop to take the perfect family photo.

Las Vegas Strip - Miracle Mile Shops - Cabo Wabo Cantina

The Cabo Wabo Cantino is giving moms a free "mom-mosa" with the purchase of any breakfast entrée from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 12. You can choose from dishes like chilaquiles con huevos and French toast.

Las Vegas - Bellagio - Michael Mina, Prime Steakhouse

The restaurant will offer a three-course brunch menu with Ahi tuna tartare, Maine lobster pot pie, and Fleur de Cacao. Prime Steakhouse will also offer an exclusive brunch menu as well as free flowers and chocolates for mom.

Las Vegas Strip - Cosmopolitan - LPM Restaurant & Bar

Families can choose either a brunch experience or order items individually. For the Brunch Affair, which costs $85, guests will have a 12-course feast with dishes like croissants, baguettes, salmon carpaccio, lobster Eggs Benedict, and charcoal-grilled ribeye steak. Some of the dishes guests can order individually include Belgian waffles, avocado toast, and glazed slab bacon. Guests can also choose endless Rosé for $75, endless champagne for $85, or endless non-alcoholic cocktails for $20. All moms will also receive a complimentary rose and custom Mother's Day chocolates prepared by LPM's pastry team. Mother's Day brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 and May 12.

Las Vegas Strip - Aria - Proper Eats Food Hall

Over at the Proper Eats Food Hall, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 the Proper Bar will be offering bottomless refills on mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails for $21.

Las Vegas Strip - Venetian - Donutique

Donutique, which is located in the Waterfall Atrium in the Grand Canal Shoppes, is offering a special Lavender Berry donut from May 10 through May 12. The shop is also offering new spring flavors like white chocolate raspberry and prickly pear.

Las Vegas Strip - Wynn - La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

The restaurant is offering a special Mother's Day brunch on May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is $65 for adults and $44 for children under 12. The menu includes dishes like bacon and egg flatbreads, short rib hash with fingerling potatoes and piquillo peppers, and cream cheese pancakes with ube jam and whipped sweet cream.

Las Vegas - Resorts World - Brezza Italian

Brezza is hosting a special Mother's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12. Dishes include king crab frittatas, beef cheek ravioli, and semolina cake. It's $85 per person and $45 for children under eight years old. Endless mimosas and Bloody Mary packages are also available for $35 per person.

Las Vegas - The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Top of the World

The restaurant will offer three featured dishes in honor of Mother's Day. That includes a sliced strawberry and baby spinach salad for $21, pan-roasted halibut with spiced carrots and lemon-caper butter for $56, and strawberry lemonade cake for $17. The dishes will be available from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12.

Las Vegas - The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - PT's Wings & Sports

The restaurant will offer a Mother's Day brunch buffet, which will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. It is $43 per person and $20 for children between three and 11 years old. Dishes include fresh fruit, omelets, a carving station with roasted New York Strip and roasted turkey breast, salads, scrambled eggs, and French toast. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys will also be available for $15 per person.

Las Vegas - Hofbräuhaus

On Sunday, May 12, Hofbräuhaus will offer several special dishes, including Spargelcremesuppe, cream of asparagus soup garnished with croutons and chives, Spargel mit Lachs, green asparagus sautéed in olive oil, served with chopped hard-boiled eggs and smoked salmon roses, and Zitronenhähnchen mit Rizi Bizi, sautéed chicken breast topped with creamy lemon sauce. There will also be live entertainment from MC Johann, from noon to 4 p.m., followed by The Biermeister Band from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Las Vegas - Ellis Island - The Front Yard

The Front Yard is offering a Mother's Day Brunch and Bloom Bar on May 12. They will offer bottomless mimosas or Rosé for $31. Guests are also invited to create a free bouquet, which supplies last. Reservations are available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Vegas - Monzú Italian Oven + Bar

Chef Gio Maura has created a special Mother's Day dish in honor of his wife Naomi, which guests can try on May 12. The dish includes diver scallops over housemade lasagnette with a mint tomato, and almond pesto for $45. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Las Vegas - The Orleans - Marriage Can Be Murder

On Mother's Day, moms who stop by the Marriage Can Be Murder show will be honored with a rose, a glass of champagne, and a family souvenir photo. Tickets start at $85.

Las Vegas - Illuminarium

The Illuminarium is showing O'Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers on Mother's Day. For one day only, guests can step into a room where artist Georgia O'Keeffe's floral stills are projected onto the walls. There will also be an immersive Mother's Day Brunch package inside the exhibition. Brunch tickets start at $75 for adults, $70 for seniors, and $65 for children. Brunch is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Exhibition tickets are $35 for adults while youth and senior tickets are $30.

Downtown Las Vegas - Vic's Las Vegas

Vic's is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch with dishes like Crab Benedict for $28, quiche for $25, and swordfish for $34. Live jazz music will start at 1 p.m. with Tom Scott, Joe Lano, Domas Žeromskas, Steve Flora, and Héctor L. Falu. Mothers will also receive a complimentary mimosa.