Where to celebrate Father's Day 2024 in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Father's Day 2024 is on June 16, which is this Sunday.

It means big money for businesses across Nevada. According to the Retail Association of Nevada, in 2023, consumers spent $367 million on outings, clothes, and other dad-centric gifts.

Channel 13 is taking a closer look at places across the Las Vegas valley where you can celebrate your dad and the father figures in your life.

Illuminarium Las Vegas

Las Vegas - Illuminarium

Illuminarium will host a National Golf Championship watch party on Sunday, June 16. Guests can lounge on the venue's simulated golf course while they watch the tournament.

The viewing party will follow the tournament's schedule, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.

The event is open to all ages and doors open 30 minutes before the first tee time with first-come, first-served seating.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. You can learn more here.

Las Vegas, Henderson - Cowabunga Vegas

To celebrate Father's Day, dads can get into Cowabunga Canyon in west Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay in Henderson for free. That's with the purchase of a day ticket.

The offer is only valid at the ticket window on June 16.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Multiple locations - Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox will have special treats in honor of Father's Day. The special creations will be available in shops on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. You can also pre-order them online.

Some of the treats include The Mustache, which is a maple-frosted bar doughnut that is filled with white whip and topped with a chocolate mustache, the Golf Dad, which is a green-frosted shell doughnut with white whip and topped with a flag, graham cracker crumble, and a white frosting golf ball, or the Rocky Road Face, which is a chocolate-frosted croissant doughnut that is topped with marshmallow whip, peanuts, chocolate chips, and is drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate.

West Las Vegas - La Madre Canyon Grill

La Madre Canyon Grill, which is located at 4195 S. Grand Canyon Drive, is hosting a Father's Day Bourbon & Cigars Buffet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet is $35 and all dads will also get a complimentary cigar to pair with their drinks.

There will also be drink specials like Blanton's Bourbon for $12, Whistle Pig Rye for $10, and all beers are $5.

West Las Vegas - Boca Park - Kona Grill

Kona Grill, which is located at 750 S. Rampart Boulevard, will have specials from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16. That includes a surf and turf special, which includes prime rib, two grilled prawns, togarashi jus, horseradish cream, and miso whipped potatoes.

West Las Vegas - Suncoast Hotel & Casino - William B's Steakhouse

For $80 per person, guests can try the Father's Day special, which includes a 24 ounce Allen Brothers porterhouse steak with garlic whipped potatoes and sauteed brussels sprout lardons.

West Las Vegas - Suncoast Hotel & Casino - 90 Ninety Bar + Grill

For $34 per person, guests can try the Father's Day special, which includes a BBQ pork ribs, hot links, rotisserie chicken, baed beans, corn on the cob, jalapeno slaw and cornbread.

West Las Vegas - Suncoast Hotel & Casino - Du-par's

For $26 per person, the Father's Day special includes braised short ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus.

West Las Vegas - Suncoast Hotel & Casino - Taste of Asia

The restaurant is offering an all-you-can eat buffet on Father's Day for $38 per person. Dishes include dim sum, Peking duck, and signature desserts. You can add bottomless mimosas to your meal for $18 per person.

West Las Vegas - Durango Casino & Resort - Bel-Aire Backyard

Bel-Aire Backyard at the Durango casino is hosting a "Fathers of Industry" party from 9 a.m. to sunset on Sunday, June 16.

There will be yard games, a pop-up bar from Happy Dad, and more. The event will also honor 30 of the industry's hardest-working fathers with a special dad's cabana, which is stocked with gift bags and light bites.

You can make reservations here and everyone in your party must be at least 21 years old.

Clique Hospitality

West Las Vegas - Durango Casino & Resort - Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant

Mijo is offering up a unique dessert for Father's Day.

It's called the Cigarro de Papá and it's $16. It's layers of phyllo dough that are filled with a dark chocolate añejo mousse, which is served with a set of shortbread cookie "matches".

West Las Vegas - Durango Casino & Resort - Nicco's Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish

On June 16, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can try specials like the lobster Louie for $29, a 40 ounce Rosewood Farms long-bone chop with crispy onions and truffle butter sauce for $150, or try a black forest cake for $14.

West Las Vegas - UnCommons - General Admission

General Admission will offer a complimentary draft beer, glass of wine or specialty cocktail to all dads in honor of Father's Day on Sunday, June 16.

West Las Vegas - JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa - Earl Grey Café

Guests can try a special three-course menu for $35 on Father's Day. That includes French onion soup, a 12 ounce stout-marinated T-bone steak with sauteed mushrooms, red smashed potatoes, sauteed garlic asparagus, and a root beer float.

West Las Vegas - JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa - Hawthorn Grill

On Sunday, June 16, the Hawthorn Grill will serve a special menu for $79 per person. That includes an 18 ounce smoked ribeye, loaded baked potato, asparagus, hollandaise and bordelaise. Fathers can also try a chocolate cigar, including chocolate mousee wrapped in a crepe and lined with chocolate.

West Las Vegas - Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa - Lucky Penny

Father's Day specials at the Lucky Penny include Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for $13, a fire-grilled ribeye for $33, and a hot fudge brownie sundae for $6.

West Las Vegas - Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa - T-Bones Chophouse

On Father's Day, guests can chow down on specials from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. That includes King crab and artichoke dip for $35, a 24 ounce cowboy steak for $200, or a stone fruit cobbler for $12.

West Las Vegas - Downtown Summerlin - La Neta Cocina y Lounge

La Neta will host a Father's Day brunch and dinner on June 16. Brunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a four-course meal for $45 per person and $30 bottomless draft beer, wine, or whiskey. Dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and features a four-course mean for $50 per. person with an add-on $30 wine pairing or $4 draft beer.

West Las Vegas - Summerlin - Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho's is offering a special "Papa-rita" in honor of Father's Day. It costs $17 and is made with Campo Azul, house lemon-lime mix, and Triple Sec and is topped with a float of Grand Marnier.

El Dorado Cantina

West Las Vegas - Tivoli Village - El Dorado Cantina

On Father's Day, dads can stop by El Dorado Cantina and chow down on the prime filet fajitas with roasted potatoes, snap peas, grilled asparagus, broccolini, cilantro rice, beans, and all the fixings for $50.

East Las Vegas - Boulder Station Hotel and Casino - The Broiler

The Broiler will have specials starting at 5 p.m. That includes beef stuffed mushrooms for $16, a 24 ounce Porterhouse steak for $60, and cherries jubilee for $10.

East Las Vegas - Boulder Station Hotel and Casino - Game On

Starting at 11 a.m., Game On will offer a 16 ounce ribeye steak with a loaded baked potato and a 16 ounce domestic draft for $29.

East Las Vegas - Sam's Town Hotel & Gaming Hall - The Angry Butcher

The restaurant will be serving a Father's Day special from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $60 per person and includes a New York Strip steak with butter whipped potatoes and sauteed broccolini.

Las Vegas - Gold Coast Hotel & Casino - Cornerstone

On Father's Day, guests can stop by Cornerstone to try a three-course menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $90 per person and features a house salad or soup du jour, 44 ounce porterhouse steak with potato wedges, candied bacon green beans, and a fudge brownie sundae.

Las Vegas - Fashion Show Las Vegas - TravisMathew

The store will have four mix and match packages on items like hats, polos, and shorts. Guests are eligible to receive a free pint glass by spending at least $150. You can ask store associates for more details.

Las Vegas - Fashion Show Las Vegas - Macy's

Guests can enter to win raffle prizes. There will be drawings every hour from noon to 5 p.m.

There will also be a fashion show for men's summer styles at 2 p.m. and men's styling sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Store officials said Dior will also host men's skin care and facials from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can spin a roulette wheel for prizes.

Las Vegas - Fashion Show Las Vegas - Emmitt's

Emmitt's, a new restaurant from NFL great Emmitt Smith, will have a special Father's Day take-out special. The dinner for two costs $195, comes with reheating instructions, and includes:



Eight Jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce

One 44 ounce Tomahawk steak

Bordelaise sauce

Montreal seasoning

Mashed potatoes

Asparagus

two Butter cakes

If you're interested, you can place your orderes at (702) 688-7000 or learn more here.

Las Vegas - Fashion Show Las Vegas - Happy Camper

Happy Camper is offering dads a bourbon, beer, and burger special. For $29, dads can chow down on the Big Happy Burger, which is a double smash burger with American cheese, Thousand Island, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, a pickle, and fries. It also comes with a draft beer and a shot of Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon.

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Las Vegas - The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Top of the World

The Top of the World restaurant at The STRAT has several Father's Day specials.

That includes the Money in the Bank cocktail, which is made with Aberfeldy 18-year scotch, yuzu marmalade, and Angostura aromatic bitters. It costs $38.

Guests can also try a 32 ounce dry-rubbed porterhouse steak with creamed spinach and onion straws for $135 or try the Dad's Nightcap dessert for $18. It's made with chocolate and espresso crumb cake, vanilla bean whipped cream, and burnt whiskey caramel.

You can learn more or make reservations here.

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Las Vegas - Resorts World - Carversteak

Carversteak at Resorts World has special dishes in honor of Father's Day.

That includes prime beef tartare, Maine lobster roll bites, a 24 ounce bone-in ribeye, filet Oscar, and Bailey's petit gateau. There will also be specials on the limited release of High West Distillery's A Midwinter Night's Dram.

Las Vegas - Sahara - Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Bazaar Meat's burger is back at Bar Centro. It will be available from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 and costs $34. The burger is a 50/50 blend of wagyu short rib and brisket cooked in wagyu beef fat as well as shredded iceberg, special sauce, and pub cheese.

Las Vegas - Sahara - Balla Italian Soul

On Sunday, June 16, guest can receive 50% off all steaks at Balla Italian Soul.

Las Vegas - The Venetian - Black Tap Craft Burgers + Beer

Black Tap will offer a special craft burger for Father's Day.

The Boss Burger is $23 and it's a prime beef double bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce. It will be available from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

Las Vegas - The Venetian - Delmonico Steakhouse

There will be several specials on the menu on Father's Day. That includes roasted bone marrow or Louisiana fried frog legs for $22, a crab-stuffed. giant prawn. with cauliflower foam and crispy potatoes for $54, and tiramisu with fresh fruit for $14.

Miracle Mile Shops, Cabo Wabo Cantina

Las Vegas - Miracle Mile Shops - Cabo Wabo Cantina

On Father's Day, guests can try the limited-time-only "Paparita", which is made with Cuervo Tradicional tequila and topped with Dos Equis.

Las Vegas - MGM Grand - Emeril's New Orleans Fish House

Guests stopping by on Father's Day can try bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers filled with blue crab meat and cream cheese for $18, a surf and turf that includes a flat iron steak and gulf jumbo shrimp with a loaded twice baked potato for $68, or a chocolate cream-filled beignet with bananas foster sauce and candied bacon ice cream for $14.

Las Vegas - Mandalay Bay - Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Flanker Kitchen will have three different specials for Father's Day. Guests will be able to select a grilled asparagus salad for $22, a BBQ brisket sandwich for $28, or strawberry shortcake for $15.

Las Vegas - The Cosmopolitan - The Barbershop: Cuts and Cocktails

From Monday, June 10 through Sunday, June 16, dads can get a discount on all barber services.

You can use the promo code FATHERSDAY24 while booking an appointment to get $25 off their bill.

You can book appointments here.

Las Vegas - The Cosmopolitan - STK Steakhouse

From Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, guests can try special dishes like a roasted prime rib surf & turf with charred baby carrots, pesto, ricotta, and salsa verde. The steakhouse is also offering a wagyu sampler, which features several cuts including Masami Ranch bone marrow, A5 French dip, Stone Axe top sirloin, and Margaret River wagyu.

Proper Eats Food Hall

Las Vegas - Aria - Proper Eats Food Hall

On Sunday, June 16, dads can get a free draft beer at the Proper Ball with a purchase from any station at Proper Eats.

Las Vegas - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - ONE Steakhouse

In honor of Father's Day, guests will be able to try beef wellington with porcini mushroom duxelle, creamed spinach and a bordelaise sauce for $89. Dads can also try a special Whiskey Business cocktail for $22. It is made with Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, fig and cinnamon Demerara and Angostura bitters.

Las Vegas - Palace Station - The Charcoal Room

According to restaurant officials, specials will be served starting at 4 p.m. That includes King crab gnocchi for $28, a 42 ounce dry-aged Porterhouse for $90, or a slice of opera cake for $12.

Las Vegas - Palace Station - The Brass Fork

Father's Day specials at the The Brass Fork include Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for $11, a fire-grilled ribeye for $29, and a hot fudge brownie sundae for $6.

Las Vegas - California Hotel & Casino - Redwood Steakhouse

Guests stopping by Redwood Steakhouse on Father's Day can try a three-course meal for $95 per person, which is being offered between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The menu includes seared scallop bisque, a porterhouse steak with mushrooms and creamed potatoes, and a chocolate caramel mud pie.

Las Vegas - Main Street Casino Brewery Hotel - Garden Court

On Father's Day, Garden Court will include special dishes on the menu like prime rib, smoked brisket, lemon pepper mahi mahi, and bread pudding. It costs $27 and will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Vegas - Mr BBQ

All fathers who dine at Mr BBQ on Sunday, June 16, which is located at 4240 Spring Mountain Road, will receive a glass of peer and a complimentary souvenir photo. Restaurant officials said they will also give away 10 grill kits to fathers who enter their social media contest. To enter, guests must post a photo with their dad and tag @mrbbqpayce for the chance to win. You can learn more here.

Las Vegas - Broken Yolk Cafe

Guests who stop by the Broken Yoke Cafe, which is located at 6805 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite 125, for Father's Day and purchase a $25 gift card will receive. a free short-stack pancake card.

Marco Hernando, OneSeven Agency

Las Vegas - Silverton Casino Lodge - Twin Creeks Steakhouse

On Sunday, June 16, guests stopping by the Twin Creeks Steakhouse can try the Father's Day special for $85. It includes a crab cake-crusted 14 ounce New York Strip, which is served with roasted red pepper remoulade and grilled asparagus.

Las Vegas - Arizona Charlie's - Sourdough Café

The Sourdough Café at both Arizona Charlie's locations, on Decatur and Boulder, will serve a surf and turf feast on Father's Day. It is a two-course meal where guests can choose between a soup or salad to start following by a grilled ribeye and breaded shrimp with a baked potato, asparaguts and carrots. It will cost $29.

Las Vegas - Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Hofbräuhaus will have several specials in honor of Father's Day. That includes Bayerische Gulaschsuppe, which is a Bavarian goulash soup, the Gebackener Torntenbrie, which is brie cheese that is fried and served with a salad bouquet, or the HB Smokehouse Platter, which will have Krainer sausage, Debreziner sausage and smoked pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and horseradish mustard.

Hofbräuhaus

North Las Vegas - Santa Fe Station - The Charcoal Room

Father's Day specials include King crab gnocchi for $28, a 32 ounce dry-aged Porterhouse and potato rosti for $90, or a bourbon brownie sundae for $12.

North Las Vegas - Santa Fe Station - The Brass Fork

Guests can try specials on Father's Day like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for $11, a fire-Grilled ribeye for $29, or a hot fudge brownie sundae for $6.

North Las Vegas - Aliante Casino - MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT officials are offering a three course dinner for $95, starting at 3 p.m. Guests can choose from dishes like truffled grilled cheese bites, crab-stuffed shrimp, a 22 ounce ribeye, and molten chocolate cake.

North Las Vegas - Aliante Casino - Bistro 57

Guests can try the Father's Day three-course mean for $49 per person. Guests can choose between dishes like an Italian cocktail meatball, 14 ounce marinated boneless ribeye, and tiramisu.

North Las Vegas - Aliante Casino - FARM

The restaurant is offering a three-course Father's Day meal for $33 per person. Guests can select dishes like a strawberry salad, broccoli cheddar soup, 10 ounce New York Strip with fried jumbo shrimp, a baked potato, and a chocolate chip cookie.

North Las Vegas - Cannery Casino Hotel - Carve Prime Rib

Guests can try a three-course meal for $58 per person. That includes a soup or salad, 16 ounce T-bone steak with potatoes and vegetable medley, and a chef's dessert.

North Las Vegas - Cannery Casino Hotel - Victory's Café

Victory's will be offering a Father's Day special from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For $33 per person, guests can receive a 12 ounce ribeye steak and shrimp served with mashed potatoes and chefs vegetables along with the choice of a Coors Light, Modelo, Corona, or Corona Premier.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino - Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

In honor of Father's Day, specials on Sunday, June 16 include whole crispy calamari, stuffed with a lemon, basil ricotta mousse and mascarpone tomato puree for $23, baked rigatoni with chicken, salami, pancetta, mushrooms, bell and hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and burrata for $38, or prime skirt steak with crispy potatoes and a demi-glace for $56.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino - Borracha Mexican Cantina

Three course will celebrate Father's Day at Borracha Mexican Cantina. Guests will be able to try a shrimp cocktail appetizer with a watermelon cocktail sauce, fideo de pepino, avocado balls and cilantro for $18. For those in the mood for steak, you can try a 12 ounce New York steak with cilantro rice, tomatoes, and chimichurri for $68. For dessert, guests will be able to try a bread pudding with vanilla gelato, cream glaze, strawberries, and a caramel sauce for $16.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino - Hank's Fine Steaks & Martini

On Father's Day, guests can chow down on specials from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. That includes King crab and artichoke dip for $35, a 24 ounce cowboy steak for $200, or a stone fruit cobbler for $12.

Henderson - Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino - Lucky Penny

Father's Day specials at the Lucky Penny include Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for $12, a fire-grilled ribeye for $33, and a hot fudge brownie sundae for $8.

Henderson - Sunset Station - The Brass Fork

Guests can try specials on Father's Day like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for $11, a fire-Grilled ribeye for $29, or a hot fudge brownie sundae for $6.

Henderson - Jokers Wild Casino - The Court Café

The café will be offering a full rack of baby back ribs with French fries and coleslaw for $24, which includes a pint of draft beer.