Where is the money? CCSD responds to delayed delivery of promised bonuses for teachers, staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Where is the money? That’s the question Clark County School District employees are asking after they were promised a $2,000 retention bonus.

Teachers with the district said the first half of the payment was supposed to be paid out in January, but so far, they haven't received a penny.

CCSD said the retention bonus was approved to thank employees and mitigate the economic impact of the COVID pandemic.

“Nothing showed up and a lot of people were upset, they were confused and they were disappointed,” said Autumn Tampa, who works for the district.

13 Action News contacted the district and learned that the first $1,000 payment will be distributed as follows:

Support Professionals and Police Officers will receive the first payment on Feb. 23, 2022.

Licensed Employees and Administrators will receive the first payment on Feb. 25, 2022.

CCSD will pay the second $1,000 bonus to the specified employees who are employed full-time as of May 25, 2022. The district said they will communicate the expected date of payment for the second bonus payment closer to the end of May.

“I have no doubt we’re going to get paid the bonus but I'm just not gonna count on it until I get it. That’s what I’m doing because CCSD is inconsistent and not always the most reliable when it comes to certain things,” Tampa said.

CCSD has set aside about $80 million in federal school relief funds to cover the bonuses.