Where can I get rid of unused prescription medications?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have unused prescription medications, law enforcement agencies want to help you dispose of them safely.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who use prescription medication for a non-medical purpose obtained that medication from a family member or friend.
In the Las Vegas area, the rate of using prescriptions for non-medical use was higher than the national average: 6.7% in the valley compared to 4.9% nationally.
That's why the Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Take Back Days throughout the year to take those medications off the streets.
Examples of medications that police will accept include:
- Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin)
- Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet)
- Tramadol (Ultram)
- Coedine
- Fentanyl (Duragesic)
- Morphine
- Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)
- Oxymorphone (Opana)
- Ointments, locations, and drops (in leak-proof containers)
- Vape cartridges (without batteries)
- Pet medications
While all medications will be accepted, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
The next event is on Saturday, Oct. 26. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can stop by several locations across the valley, including:
- North Las Vegas Police Department - Northwest Area Command
- Mountainview Hospital - Main Lobby Entrance/Drive
- Palo Verde High School
- VA Hospital at the 215
- Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center - Corner of Sunset & Quarterhorse Lane
- Coronado High School
- Henderson Police Department - West Police Station
- Smith's Marketplace - Grand Canyon Drive and Skye Canyon Park Drive
You can find the location nearest to you by visiting the DEA's website here.