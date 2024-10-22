Where can I get rid of unused prescription medications?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have unused prescription medications, law enforcement agencies want to help you dispose of them safely.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who use prescription medication for a non-medical purpose obtained that medication from a family member or friend.

In the Las Vegas area, the rate of using prescriptions for non-medical use was higher than the national average: 6.7% in the valley compared to 4.9% nationally.

That's why the Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Take Back Days throughout the year to take those medications off the streets.

Examples of medications that police will accept include:



Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin)

Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet)

Tramadol (Ultram)

Coedine

Fentanyl (Duragesic)

Morphine

Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

Oxymorphone (Opana)

Ointments, locations, and drops (in leak-proof containers)

Vape cartridges (without batteries)

Pet medications

While all medications will be accepted, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

The next event is on Saturday, Oct. 26. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can stop by several locations across the valley, including:



North Las Vegas Police Department - Northwest Area Command

Mountainview Hospital - Main Lobby Entrance/Drive

Palo Verde High School

VA Hospital at the 215

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center - Corner of Sunset & Quarterhorse Lane

Coronado High School

Henderson Police Department - West Police Station

Smith's Marketplace - Grand Canyon Drive and Skye Canyon Park Drive

You can find the location nearest to you by visiting the DEA's website here.