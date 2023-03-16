When will Mojave Max emerge?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Springs Preserve is keeping an eye out for a very special resident over the next couple of weeks.

Mojave Max, the desert tortoise, still hasn't emerged from his burrow, which they said would mark the beginning of spring in the valley. When the weather gets colder, Max goes into his burrow for brumation, which is how he hibernates during the winter.

Every year, Springs Preserve hosts a contest for Clark County students from kindergarten through the fifth grade and there is still time to enter.

The student who guesses the closest day, hour, and minute to Max emerging without going over will win prizes including t-shirts, a trophy for their school, a pizza party, and a visit to Springs Preserve. That's for their class. The winning student will also receive a laptop computer, a year-long family membership to Springs Preserve, a year-long pass to the National Parks and Federal Recreation areas, and a backpack of outdoor goodies.

Over the last five years, Max has emerged between March 26 and April 15.

Officials monitor Max's burrow thanks to motion-activated trail cameras and he could come out of his burrow soon. Springs Preserve officials caught one of his roommates coming out of the burrow on Sunday. The team had to do a scan to confirm that it wasn't Max. They said the other tortoise soaked up a little sun and then went back inside the burrow.

The team said Max has also had several visitors over the past couple of months including coyotes, rabbits, and burrowing owls.