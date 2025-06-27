What is the status of the "Forever One" 1 October memorial?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1 2017, nearly 8 years since the tragedy, Channel 13 obtained body camera footage recorded inside the Mandalay Bay suite. But what exactly is being done about the memorial to remember those who lost their lives that day?

In September 2024, Channel 13 had originally reported that work on the "Forever One" memorial was going to start six months from September 2024.

So far, no construction has been started on the memorial, but the design for the memorial and the Vegas Strong Fund have been chosen to raise the funds needed for construction.

Currently, the memorial requires support in the form of donations.

The two-acre lot on Reno and Giles was donated by MGM as the permanent site for the "Forever One" 1 October memorial.

Clark County will be covering administrative costs, but any construction costs will need to be covered by the community.

Some fear the project may never get done, but Tennille Pereira, the Director of the Resilency & Justice Center says they've received support from the county.

"Firsthand... we have not had resistance in where it will be built. In fact, MGM donated the two acres that the fund has to build it. We have been supported by Clark County a lot," said Pereira.

The goal is to have the project finished by the 10-year anniversary in 2027.

If you want to show your support, you can go to foreveronememorial.org