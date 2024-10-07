What you need to know about traveling to the Grand Canyon this fall

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — The National Park Service and USDA Forest Service fire managers are getting ready for fall prescribed burns at Grand Canyon National Park and the Kaibab National Forest.

Why does this matter?

Prescribed burns are needed to reduce the amount of vegetation and other fuels that could lead to larger wildfires in the future.

Officials are targeting over 2,000 acres for prescribed burns this fall and winter.

Starting on Tuesday, fire managers will be assessing conditions for opportunities to conduct prescribed burns safely and effectively into December.

Areas that have been chosen for prescribed burns include:



Along Highway 67, near Jacob Lake

West of the Telephone Hills area

Vicinity of Demotte

Southwest of Forest Road 22 on the North Kaibab Ranger District

Along Highway 67 near the North Rim Developed area and Cape Royal area within Grand Canyon National Park

National Park Service

Smoke may be visible along Highways 89A and 67 as well as various locations on the North Rim and South Rim.

The Cape Royal Road will be closed from October 14 to 18. After this closure, drivers using the Cape Royal Road are advised to proceed slowly with their headlights on, avoid stopping in areas where fire personnel are working, and follow all posted signs and directions from staff.

Grand Canyon's North Rim will also begin day-use operations, starting on October 16.

Grand Canyon Lodge will close and no overnight accommodations, including camping, will be available to visitors.

Available services will include a self-serve gas station that accepts only credit and debit cards for as long as State Route 67 remains open.

After October 31, water will be available only at the North Rim Administration Building.

The entrance gate on State Route 67 will close at sunset on Nov. 30, 2024, or after the first major snowstorm, whichever comes first.