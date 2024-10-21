Watch Now
What you need to know about the upcoming lane closures on Interstate 15

I-15 will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will have some upcoming lane closures on Interstate 15 as a part of the I-15 South Widening Project.

Sunday, October 20 to Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound and northbound I-15 will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway:

  • Week of October 20: Southbound I-15 under Cactus Avenue bridge
  • Week of October 27: Southbound I-15 from Starr Avenue to St. Rose Parkway
  • Week of November 3: Northbound I-15 under St. Rose Parkway bridge

Sunday, November 10 to Friday, November 15, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Cactus Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed
  • Drivers will be detoured to Las Vegas Boulevard, enter southbound I-15 from Starr Avenue

This is a $86 million project that will widen the freeway and improve nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Rd and Warm Springs Rd.

More information can be found here.

