What you need to know about the upcoming lane closures on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will have some upcoming lane closures on Interstate 15 as a part of the I-15 South Widening Project.

Sunday, October 20 to Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound and northbound I-15 will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and St. Rose Parkway:

Week of October 20: Southbound I-15 under Cactus Avenue bridge

Week of October 27: Southbound I-15 from Starr Avenue to St. Rose Parkway

Week of November 3: Northbound I-15 under St. Rose Parkway bridge

Sunday, November 10 to Friday, November 15, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Cactus Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Drivers will be detoured to Las Vegas Boulevard, enter southbound I-15 from Starr Avenue

This is a $86 million project that will widen the freeway and improve nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Rd and Warm Springs Rd.

More information can be found here.

