What to do during if you're home while someone tries to break in your home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People living in Southern Highlands and surrounding neighborhoods are on edge after cameras catch strangers peeping into homes, trying to get inside, while people are home.

"They started banging on the outside," said one of the homeowners who doesn't want to be identified. "I couldn't really tell what they were banging on, just that we heard it very loud and clear."

In both instances, you can see the three men with their hoods up and their gloves on. Both times, one of the men runs up to a security camera to flip it up pointing at the sky.

"I turned the light on just to let them know someone was there and then just kind of stood at the top of the stairs to make sure no one was actually coming in."

The two events caught on camera happened on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

So what should you do if someone if about to break into your home while you are inside?

13 Action News Crime and Safety Expert Randy Sutton says make it known that your home.

If the bad guys are knocking on your door and ringing your door bell, say something.

"The first thing you want to do is yell through the door what do you want?" said Sutton. "They will probably ask for, hey can I have directions or a glass of water."

After that, Sutton says, they will most likely leave, avoiding a home invasion.

If the criminals do make it inside your home, Sutton says, try to escape through a back door or a window.

If there'sno way to make an escape, hide.

"You want to be somewhere where they are not as likely to do a thorough search."

Sutton suggests somewhere like a dirty pile of clothes.

Once you are hidden, call 911. If you are in Henderson or Boulder City, you can actually send a text message to 911.

If you do happen to make contact with the home invadors, Sutton says, fight for your life.

"If you have a firearm, use it. If you have a knife, use it. If you have a baseball bat, use it. You do whatever you need to do to survive."