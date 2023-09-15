What is and isn't working at MGM Resorts in wake of 'cybersecurity' issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been days since the 'cybersecurity issue' at MGM Resorts properties on the Strip.

On Thursday afternoon, the company's website was back up and running and on Friday, the company said their app was also operational.

The big question is what data was exposed. According to MGM's website, "our investigation is ongoing and we are working diligently to evaluate the scope and nature of the issue. At this time, we do not have additional information to share."

According to resort officials, guests can book dining reservations, bar and nightlife reservations, spa and salon reservations, and purchase tickets on the website and mobile app. They add that guests can still pay with credit cards and the transactions can be processed although "certain transactions may be quicker to process with cash."

No shows have been canceled due to the incident and all performances are still going on as scheduled, according to casino officials.

The company said guests with reservations through Sept. 17, 2023 can cancel without being penalized. If guests were charged for the first night of their reservation when they booked, that charge will also be reversed.

However, guests still have to use physical keys to get into their rooms. Mobile Check-In and Digital Keys are still unavailable, as of Friday afternoon.

When it comes to gaming, casino floors are open. However, casino officials add "there may be times when our ticket-in/ticket-out system is offline." They said if a ticket is not accepted at the slot machine, it can be redeemed at the Casino Cashier.

MGM Rewards members can use their rewards card when playing slots or table games. However, they could have issues and "may have interruptions in their ability to use Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY." MGM Rewards points can't be used, as of Friday afternoon.