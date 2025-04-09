What do you want to know? Channel 13 takes your questions to Henderson mayor in exclusive interview

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero has formally launched her re-election campaign for 2026.

In a media release on Tuesday, Romero said these are among the top reasons she believes Henderson citizens should consider her for re-election:



More than 30 years of public service in Henderson

The opening of a Crime Scene Investigation center

The opening of the West Henderson Police substation

Renovations and openings of new fire stations

Turning Henderson into a charter school authority

Prioritizing community outreach programs

Receiving the presidential Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for Henderson

Having previously served on the Henderson City Council for Ward 1, Romero ran for the mayoral seat and won the election in June 2022. She was sworn in January 2023.

Do you have a question for the mayor?

On April 22, we'll take your questions straight to the mayor. As a Henderson resident herself, Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean will interview Romero on these topics and discuss key concerns and accomplishments within the city.

If you have questions for Mayor Romero, reach out to Tricia directly at Tricia.Kean@ktnv.com.