What can officials do to keep people out of vacant buildings? Owner calls for help from City after fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of a vacant building that caught fire in the Historic Westside area Sunday told Channel 13 he believes homeless people are responsible.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at Historic Westside fire

Owner Shlomo Meiri also says the City needs to do more to help keep people out of vacant buildings.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. near H Street and Owens Avenue at a building that used to be Tokyo Casino. Originally, it opened as Town Tavern in 1955.

The building is now owned by a California businessman who says he wants to tear it down to make way for a new mixed-use development.

"The last two months, it's been overwhelmed over there with people standing around the building, homeless, " he said. "The city's code enforcement came a few times. The police came many times."

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.