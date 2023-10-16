Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at downtown structure fire

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Downtown Las Vegas fire
PulsePoint showing structure fire at Owens and Van Buren
Posted at 7:29 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 22:29:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is on scene at a fire in the downtown area Sunday evening.

The structure fire was confirmed on PulsePoint around 6:01 p.m., located on W. Van Buren Avenue near Owens Avenue.

PulsePoint showing structure fire at Owens and Van Buren
PulsePoint showing confirmed structure fire in downtown Las Vegas at W. Van Buren near Owens avenues.

PulsePoint is a public non-profit foundation that helps public safety agencies inform and engage the residents they serve.

Downtown Las Vegas fire
Photo of fire on W. Van Buren Avenue near Owens Avenue.

We reached out to fire officials for more details, but we have yet to hear back.

RTC did not post any delays in the area, nor any roads closed as of 7:29 p.m.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH