Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at downtown structure fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is on scene at a fire in the downtown area Sunday evening.

The structure fire was confirmed on PulsePoint around 6:01 p.m., located on W. Van Buren Avenue near Owens Avenue.

PulsePoint PulsePoint showing confirmed structure fire in downtown Las Vegas at W. Van Buren near Owens avenues.

PulsePoint is a public non-profit foundation that helps public safety agencies inform and engage the residents they serve.

KTNV Photo of fire on W. Van Buren Avenue near Owens Avenue.

We reached out to fire officials for more details, but we have yet to hear back.

RTC did not post any delays in the area, nor any roads closed as of 7:29 p.m.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.