What are pedestrians safety zones, and why are they popping up around Southern Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash survivor is using his second chance at life to improve pedestrian safety, and teaming up with a Las Vegas City Councilman to do it.

We met back up with a man who became a victim of a speeding car. He went on to share the efforts he is taking to prevent more unnecessary deaths in Las Vegas.

Hal Goldblatt says the night of November 25, 2022 is a day he will never forget.

“My life has totally changed...I broke 13 bones, both arms, both legs, five ribs, my back, and a skull fracture.”

He says it was all because of a reckless driver. According to the police report, he landed 79 feet from where the car hit him. Since the crash, he has painted a "V" on the sidewalk as a reminder of his victory in surviving.

Since our initial coverage, Goldblatt has harnessed his pain and trauma and emerged as a passionate pedestrian safety advocate.

His meeting with us now comes after a 12th pedestrian was killed Monday night on our roadways—just 22 days into 2024.

Determined to prevent this from happening again, Goldblatt says with the help of City of Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen, they spearheaded the creation of this first pedestrian safety zone in Southern Nevada on Arville between Oakey and Charleston.

“It lowers the speed limit and it doubles the fine,” Goldblatt tells us.

He says the creation of this pedestrian safety zone serves as a symbol of hope, urging us all to prioritize safety and work towards a city where every step is taken without fear.

“Speed is what is killing them, and we have to get on record that we have to get people to slow down.”

I reached out to Councilman Knudsen to find out what other projects they are working on to improve pedestrian safety in the valley. He tells me the City of Las Vegas has secured $50 million in competitive grants to further support their efforts in safety improvements—including more pedestrian safety zones and additional pedestrian lighting.