WestJet flight returns to, lands at Las Vegas airport due to possible engine issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A WestJet flight had to return to Harry Reid International Airport after takeoff due to a possible engine issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday night.

The Boeing 737-700 was en route to Edmonton International Airport in Canada when crews reported a possible issue.

Flight 1449 was able to land safely.

The FAA says they are investigating the matter.

I reached out to WestJet and airline officials told me the aircraft has been removed from service for a maintenance inspection out of an abundance of caution.

"We are sincerely sorry for the delay this has caused our guests," the statement reads in part. "WestJet has full confidence in the safety of our fleet and our industry-leading safety standards."