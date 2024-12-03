West Henderson Hospital opens with aim of meeting community's healthcare needs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — West Henderson Hospital officially welcomed its first patients Tuesday morning at the new 400,000-square-foot facility. It is the sixth acute care hospital in The Valley Health System.

"We think we will be busy, we think a lot of the community is looking for a healthcare facility in this part of town," West Henderson Hospital CEO Chris Loftus said.

The new, $385 million facility offers services like 24-7 emergency care, advanced cardiac services, neurology care and procedures for general surgery, orthopedics and weight loss.

The hospital is currently operating with 150 beds, but there is a plan to eventually expand to 450 beds and build out additional Emergency Department bays and procedural areas.

Loftus says they’re grateful to be able to provide much-needed medical resources to the rapidly growing community.

"There's a high need for healthcare services in this part of the town, a lot of demand on other facilities," Loftus said. "We wanted to be here to support the community and make sure that we had enough facilities and enough beds to be able to expand with the community."

The new hospital is located at 1155 Raiders Way in Henderson.