'We're making history': Curtain about to go up on first Las Vegas Circus Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The sound of heavy machinery filled the air at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meeting parking lot, off South Decatur, on Monday morning.

The big top is already up but preparations are still underway as crews work to set up the stage for the first-ever International Circus Festival of Las Vegas.

Preparations are underway for the first-ever International Circus Festival of Las Vegas. Shows start on Friday and tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/WmFVdyzbOs pic.twitter.com/DDAf4lvaiR — Jarah Wright (@jarahwright) October 28, 2024

Renato Fernandes, a sixth-generation circus performer and Las Vegas local, watched as crews continued to bring his vision to life. It's a special way to share his love of the circus, which has been in his blood since birth.

"My family has a circus in Brazil. They still tour around and entertain the crowds. We have been circus people for a long time and my dad started the flying trapeze generation in the family," Fernandes said. "I've been a flying trapeze artist my whole life. I had my very first performance at four years old. There's a video that I cherish so much because I have no memory whatsoever of being up there at that age. I'm 33 now so I've spent 29 years on the flying trapeze."

Fernandes said it was a show on the Strip that first brought him to Las Vegas.

"I used to perform for Cirque du Soleil. I was in Cirque du Soleil's show in Orlando, Florida for six years and then, we got transferred to Las Vegas," Fernandes said. "We got transferred into Mystère, which is where I met my partner, the mother of my two daughters."

Renato Fernandes, International Circus Festival of Las Vegas

Several Cirque du Soleil artists that I've previously spoken with told me they were recruited at circus festivals and competitions like the one that Fernandes is putting on. Fernandes has also competed internationally and won medals at similar festivals.

He says while they are popular in other parts of the world, they haven't really taken off in the United States.

"There are many other festivals around the world. The main one is in Monaco, Monte Carlo, and it's been going on for 50 years. There are also festivals in places like France, Italy, and Spain," Fernandes said. "In U.S. history, there hasn't been one of this size and magnitude. I realized the U.S. is an expensive country compared to others. Second, it's very hard to get visas."

International Circus Festival of Las Vegas

Fernandes says he is bringing over 50 performers from over a dozen countries, like France, Argentina, Tanzania, and Mexico, to compete in the festival. They're already in town and working with crews to figure out staging for their acts.

"I'm collaborating with Circus Caballero, who tour around California. They're friends of mine. I contacted them and said hey man, I'm doing a circus festival. I need a tent. You want to rent one to me? They've got over 50 people working on the tent, pounding stakes, putting ropes, up and lights," Fernandes said smiling. "Today's the first day for performers. We have performers coming in every half hour to check things like lighting and transitions so things can go smoothly for the show."

As for finding competitors, Fernandes said that was the easy part.

"When I announced that I was hosting a festival, people jumped at the opportunity and it's Las Vegas. Who doesn't want to come to Vegas," Fernandes told me. "We have over 50 performers and 22 acts, which are split into 11 acts in each show. Those spots filled up within a week. We had thousands of submissions come in. I had to choose, very carefully, the world's best performers to come to the competition and we'll save the rest for next year."

International Circus Festival of Las Vegas

It's not just the competitors who are coming from overseas. Many of the judges are too.

"We have over 15 judges, which consist of the world's best producers and directors. They own their own shows. They're coming in from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Monaco," Fernandes said. "Even if you don't win gold, silver, or bronze in the competition, if a judge likes your act, he can offer you a contract for their show."

Some of the production companies represented include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

The audience will also get the chance to pick their favorites through an Audience Choice Award.

"The audience can use a QR code to vote for their favorite acts," Fernandes said. "They're going to be inspired. They're going to be wowed. They're going to see people of all ages doing some incredible things and some unique things."

International Circus Festival of Las Vegas

It has taken an army of crew members to help bring the festival to life. After all of this hard work, Fernandes said he is excited to give other world-class performers a platform and share his love of the circus with audiences and his family.

"There is unity and a sense of community. In the circus, you don't drive to work and drive home. It's in your backyard. Everybody's neighbors," Fernandes said. "I think the first moment it will hit me is when that curtain opens, I walk out on stage, and 1,200 people are staring at me and clapping. I'm hoping everyone has a good time. I'm hoping all the technical people behind the scenes helping me every day are happy with their work. I hope the performers are happy to be on stage and get the applause they crave and deserve and they make the jury happy."

And will his daughters join the family business?

"My twin daughters are now seventh-generation circus performers. I don't know if they'll be the next generation of trapeze artists. They haven't decided yet but they're working on it. They're very excited," Fernandes said. "They're 90% of the reason why I'm doing this. They love the community."

Francois DEHURTEVENT

The shows will take place over two weekends: Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 through Nov. 10.

Tickets are on sale now at lasvegascircusfestival.com. They start at $39 and go up to $199.

Through Oct. 31, you can use the code ARTIST to access discounted tickets.